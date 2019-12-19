FLORENCE — Florence started slow and Mars Hill fast, but the Falcons woke up offensively in the second half with a big performance from senior Dee Beckwith, who finished with 32 points Wednesday night
Florence beat Mars Hill, 71-61.
The Panthers jumped out to a 15-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Florence got it in gear in the second to lead 30-29 at the break. The Panthers, led by Drake James (14 points), still didn’t go away.
In the second half, turnovers from Mars Hill that led to fast break points and were often finished by Beckwith made the difference for the Falcons.
“I knew that my job as a senior leader was to get everybody going,” Beckwith said. “This was a game to prove how dedicated we were to execute in the offense.”
The first half, there wasn’t a lot of the execution, according to head coach Anthony Reid. He did, however, credit Mars Hill for coming out strong and shooting the ball well.
“The one thing that we’ve been talking with our team (about) the last week or so is that we don’t ever want to talk to them about effort,” Reid said. “We’re not there yet. With these games and the break coming up, we can get practices in and hopefully be a little bit better.”
Florence plays Russellville in the semifinals tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Flowers Hall.
• Russellville 50, Sheffield 42: Patrick Odom’s team was challenged in the second round of the TimesDaily Classic, but a third-quarter run led by Chandler Dyas, who finished with 19 points, helped the Golden Tigers advance to the semifinals.
Odom was impressed with the defense of Sheffield, which primarily kept the game close. Going into the half, Russellville led 16-14.
Three 3-pointers from Dyas in the third and fourth quarters helped create a bit of separation, however.
“It took us a while to get going offensively in the first half, but our defense really came through and we really picked it up offensively in the first half,” Dyas said.
It started out as a “low-scoring, grind-it-out game” as Odom called it, but the offense came together for both teams in the second half. Russellville just had a better run down the stretch.
Sheffield was led by Devin Doss, who also had 19 points.
“The spurt in the third quarter … it gave us a little control,” Odom said. “I thought we moved the ball better and obviously when you’re hitting shots it helps. We’re proud of the win and we’re going to go play a fun game in Flowers tomorrow night.”
