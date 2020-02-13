Florence battled an up-tempo, physical game with Mountain Brook in the 7A Northwest Regional, but the Spartans were able to pull away in the second half, beating the Falcons 67-48.
A 21-12 second quarter advantage helped Mountain Brook build a double-digit lead, which it held throughout the entirety of the game.
The Spartans were led by forward Carter Sobera, who finished with 25 points. Florence’s leading scorer was Jaeden Webster with 14.
Florence had trouble getting into a groove offensively, shooting 35 percent from the field and 20 percent from the 3-point line. The Spartans forced the Falcons into foul trouble. Dee Beckwith fouled out in the fourth quarter after scoring 13 points.
The Falcons finish their season at 17-13.
