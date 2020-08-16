The phrase sits near the top of the greatest hits list of coach clichés, somewhere near “family atmosphere,” “taking it one day at a time” and “We focus on the process.”
“It’ll be here before you know it.”
It conveys urgency about the upcoming season — sometimes borne of excitement, other times anxiety, often a mix of both. High school football coaches say it every summer.
Ready or not, the lesson is, your first game is coming soon and you want to be prepared.
High school football season is usually discussed during the summer as a certainty. In 2020, the phrase comes with some sort of caveat.
Maybe. Hopefully. We’ll be ready either way.
After months of people wondering, hoping and asking for updates, high school sports have returned.
Some schedules have been tweaked and many rules have been set. Schools and districts are implementing new health and safety guidelines.
Even the more optimistic among us know assurance has left town and uncertainty is in charge for now.
“We’re playing a larger opponent each day,” Colbert Heights coach Taylor Leathers said. “And it’s this virus because we know it can keep us from playing.”
No one has forgotten March, when spring sports were called off due to the coronavirus almost as soon as they got started.
Each change forced by COVID-19 can feel like pulling a block from a Jenga tower, setting it on top and hoping the whole thing doesn’t collapse.
Alabama announced June 26 it would attempt to have high school extracurricular activities, including sports.
“I think we’re doing a good job staying ready like nothing ever happened,” Phil Campbell’s Austen Baker said. “We still take the precautions and stuff but we’re still like nothing ever happened, like we’re going to play 10 games no matter what. I think that’s helped us a lot.”
Tennessee’s high school football plans went back and forth through the summer before a practice plan and season schedule was finally set in late July.
Wayne County senior Hunter Staggs said finding out football would happen “was a big, big happy moment for me.”
“It’s our senior year. We don’t want to miss this,” Staggs’ Wayne County teammate Cade Crews said. “Growing up around here, this is what you look forward to doing, playing football out here.”
Sheffield’s Devin Doss didn’t hesitate when asked earlier this summer what had motivated him during summer workouts.
“COVID-19,” he said. “Staying in the house all day. Ready to get out there, for real.”
Not every state will have high school football this fall. Some have argued Alabama and Tennessee shouldn’t either. There will be questions about the prudence of playing contact sports as long as the coronavirus remains as prevalent as it has been this summer.
This “larger opponent” Leathers spoke of is not easy to beat. More changes to the schedule are likely. Some teams might complete a full season. Others might not.
The 2020 season starts this week. The moment demands caution, diligence and an emphasis on safety and health.
Here’s to a safe and healthy 2020 season.
