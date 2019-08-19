Mark Sears, a local basketball player who starred at Muscle Shoals High through the end of last season, announced Monday evening on Twitter that he is transferring to Hargrave Military Academy for his senior year.
The TimesDaily reported last week that Sears was not enrolled at Muscle Shoals.
Hargrave is a small boarding school in Virginia. Its basketball team this past season featured players from Virginia, Maryland, Washington D.C., Georgia, North Carolina, West Virginia, Kentucky and Wisconsin.
Sears was the TimesDaily’s boys basketball player of the year in the large-school division the past two seasons. He was a Class 6A first team all-state player as a junior and led Muscle Shoals to the Class 6A state semifinals.
He currently has scholarship offers from Elon, Missouri State, South Alabama and UAB.
