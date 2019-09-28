Addison 21, Vinemont 6
Albertville 14, Boaz 13
Alexandria 21, Cleburne Co. 0
Aliceville 22, Pickens Co. 21
American Chr. 24, Anniston 6
Andalusia 48, Opp 21
Appalachian 37, Cold Springs 28
Ariton 41, Slocomb 29
Ashford 59, Houston Co. 20
Athens 42, East Limestone 21
Auburn 49, Minor 20
Autauga Aca. 40, Tuscaloosa Aca. 16
Autaugaville 49, Ellwood 0
B.B. Comer 40, Talladega Co. Central 0
Baker 14, Jackson 6
Bay Springs (Miss.) 14, Clarke Co. 7
Bayside Aca. 31, Cottage Hill 20
Benjamin Russell 55, Chilton Co. 7
Bessemer Aca. 56, Cornerstone-Columbiana 7
Bibb Co. 40, Calera 21
Billingsley 47, Prattville Chr. 7
Bob Jones 30, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 28
Briarwood 21, Hartselle 10
Brilliant 38, Tharptown 0
Brookwood 22, Oak Grove 12
Bullock Co. 24, BTW-Tuskegee 18
Catholic-Montgomery 41, Beauregard 12
Cedar Bluff 35, Gaylesville 0
Center Point 22, Homewood 21
Central-Phenix City 31, Park Crossing 7
Chambers Aca. 50, Springwood 0
Cherokee Co. 49, Weaver 6
Chickasaw 27, St. Michael 9
Colbert Heights 56, Cherokee 0
Cordova 21, Oakman 14
Crenshaw Chr. 51, Hooper 0
Daleville 50, Straughn 35
Danville 45, Holly Pond 36
Deshler 26, Colbert Co. 14
Donoho 17, Berry 14
Dothan 47, Enterprise 9
Douglas 55, Brindlee Mountain 0
East Lawrence 9, Hatton 7
Elberta 48, McIntosh 12
Elkmont 16, Lexington 14
Elmore Co. 28, Dadeville 21
Escambia Aca. 35, Patrician 7
Etowah 26, Fort Payne 20
Eufaula 55, Alma Bryant 21
Evangel-Alabaster 44, Meadowview 6
Fairhope 38, Daphne 35
Faith-Mobile 56, Robertsdale 13
Fayette Co. 34, Sipsey Valley 26
Fayetteville 32, Francis Marion 26
Flomaton 24, Escambia Co. 0
Florala 47, Houston Aca. 20
Fort Dale Aca. 42, Sparta 21
Fultondale 21, John Carroll 20 (OT)
Fyffe 35, Plainview 0
G.W. Long 46, Elba 35
Gardendale 35, Hazel Green 7
Geneva 40, Samson 28
Goshen 55, Georgiana 8
Greene Co. 27, Sumter Central 18
Hamilton 40, Winfield 27
Hanceville 50, Curry 22
Helena 61, Southside-Gadsden 10
Hewitt-Trussville 34, Huffman 21
Highland Home 60, Verbena 0
Hokes Bluff at Glencoe, ppd. (Saturday)
Holtville 17, Dallas Co. 14
Hubbertville 71, Hackleburg 48
Hueytown 33, Cullman 16
Huntsville 63, Columbia 0
Isabella 33, Thorsby 0
J.B. Pennington 22, Cleveland 20
J.F. Shields 28, McKenzie 7
J.U. Blacksher 28, McKenzie 7
Jackson-Olin 41, Jefferson Davis Co. (Miss.) 29
Jasper 35, Central-Clay Co. 34 (2OT)
Jeff Davis 17, Sidney Lanier 13
Kirk Aca. (Miss.) 37, Pickens Aca. 6
Lakeside 38, Abbeville Chr. 15
Lanett 20, Handley 15
Lauderdale Co. 42, Rogers 20
Lawrence Co. 27, Decatur 25
Lee-Scott 52, Pike Liberal Arts 21
Leroy 34, Thomasville 16
Loachapoka 38, Horseshoe Bend 20
Locust Fork 35, Southeastern-Blount 13
Luverne 47, Brantley 14
Madison Co. 42, New Hope 7
Marengo 42, A.L. Johnson 0
Mars Hill Bible 46, Brooks 27
Mary Montgomery 28, Citronelle 20
McAdory 40, Greensboro 8
Millry 40, Southern Choctaw 12
Monroe Aca. 48, Clarke Prep 21
Monroe Co. 34, Central-Hayneville 6
Moody 41, Shelby Co. 20
Morgan Aca. 34, Success Unlimited 24
Mortimer Jordan 48, Hayden 6
Munford 24, Lincoln 10
Muscle Shoals 29, Florence 10
New Brockton 19, Cottonwood 10
North Sand Mountain at Sylvania, suspended (10 a.m. Saturday)
Northside 50, West Blocton 24
Northside Methodist 38, Wewahitchka (Fla.) 36
Notasulga 14, LaFayette 6
Oak Mountain 21, Pelham 7
Ohatchee 48, Leeds 7
Paul Bryant 24, Jemison-Huntsville 21
Phil Campbell 29, Phillips-Bear Creek 0
Piedmont 35, Jacksonville 14
Pike Co. 18, Abbeville 12
Pike Road 35, Headland 0
Pisgah 44, Section 7
Pleasant Valley at Gaston, ppd. (Saturday)
Prattville 31, Wetumpka 13
Priceville 37, Falkville 10
Providence Chr. 27, Dale Co. 13
R.C. Hatch 28, Hale Co. 14
Ranburne 24, Wadley 8
Randolph Co. 37, Woodland 8
Red Bay 43, Belmont (Miss.) 16
Red Level 47, Calhoun 18
Reeltown 33, Maplesville 21
Rehobeth 28, Wicksburg 25 (OT)
Russell Co. 70, Barbour Co. 0
Russellville 35, Haleyville 0
Saraland 63, LeFlore 12
Sardis 19, Geraldine 14
Satsuma 55, Pleasant Home 0
Scottsboro 33, North Jackson 0
Selma 46, Linden 20
Sheffield 34, R.A. Hubbard 22
South Choctaw Aca. 21, Jackson Aca. 18
South Lamar 38, Tarrant 0
Southside-Selma 36, Keith 14
Sparkman 38, Buckhorn 0
Springville 44, Crossville 14
Stanhope Elmore 20, Smiths Station 17
Sulligent 42, Marion Co. 29
Sumiton Chr. 28, Meek 6
Susan Moore 35, Oneonta 31
Sweet Water 48, Choctaw Co. 0
Sylacauga 45, Childersburg 8
T.R. Miller 31, Hillcrest-Evergreen 21
Talladega 46, Midfield 34
Trinity 33, Montgomery Aca. 10
UMS-Wright 21, Mobile Chr. 0
Valley 48, Marbury 28
Valley Head 42, Ider 21
Vestavia Hills 17, Shades Valley 0
Vigor 12, Murphy 0
Walter Wellborn 62, Central-Coosa 6
Washington Co. 35, Fruitdale 32
Waterloo 30, Lynn 28
West End-Walnut Grove 47, Ragland 20
West Limestone 41, Clements 8
West Morgan 57, Brewer 54
Westminster-Huntsville 44, Randolph 20
Williamson 12, B.C. Rain 0
Winterboro 40, Vincent 24
Zion Chapel 34, Kinston 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.