Addison 21, Vinemont 6

Albertville 14, Boaz 13

Alexandria 21, Cleburne Co. 0

Aliceville 22, Pickens Co. 21

American Chr. 24, Anniston 6

Andalusia 48, Opp 21

Appalachian 37, Cold Springs 28

Ariton 41, Slocomb 29

Ashford 59, Houston Co. 20

Athens 42, East Limestone 21

Auburn 49, Minor 20

Autauga Aca. 40, Tuscaloosa Aca. 16

Autaugaville 49, Ellwood 0

B.B. Comer 40, Talladega Co. Central 0

Baker 14, Jackson 6

Bay Springs (Miss.) 14, Clarke Co. 7

Bayside Aca. 31, Cottage Hill 20

Benjamin Russell 55, Chilton Co. 7

Bessemer Aca. 56, Cornerstone-Columbiana 7

Bibb Co. 40, Calera 21

Billingsley 47, Prattville Chr. 7

Bob Jones 30, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 28

Briarwood 21, Hartselle 10

Brilliant 38, Tharptown 0

Brookwood 22, Oak Grove 12

Bullock Co. 24, BTW-Tuskegee 18

Catholic-Montgomery 41, Beauregard 12

Cedar Bluff 35, Gaylesville 0

Center Point 22, Homewood 21

Central-Phenix City 31, Park Crossing 7

Chambers Aca. 50, Springwood 0

Cherokee Co. 49, Weaver 6

Chickasaw 27, St. Michael 9

Colbert Heights 56, Cherokee 0

Cordova 21, Oakman 14

Crenshaw Chr. 51, Hooper 0

Daleville 50, Straughn 35

Danville 45, Holly Pond 36

Deshler 26, Colbert Co. 14

Donoho 17, Berry 14

Dothan 47, Enterprise 9

Douglas 55, Brindlee Mountain 0

East Lawrence 9, Hatton 7

Elberta 48, McIntosh 12

Elkmont 16, Lexington 14

Elmore Co. 28, Dadeville 21

Escambia Aca. 35, Patrician 7

Etowah 26, Fort Payne 20

Eufaula 55, Alma Bryant 21

Evangel-Alabaster 44, Meadowview 6

Fairhope 38, Daphne 35

Faith-Mobile 56, Robertsdale 13

Fayette Co. 34, Sipsey Valley 26

Fayetteville 32, Francis Marion 26

Flomaton 24, Escambia Co. 0

Florala 47, Houston Aca. 20

Fort Dale Aca. 42, Sparta 21

Fultondale 21, John Carroll 20 (OT)

Fyffe 35, Plainview 0

G.W. Long 46, Elba 35

Gardendale 35, Hazel Green 7

Geneva 40, Samson 28

Goshen 55, Georgiana 8

Greene Co. 27, Sumter Central 18

Hamilton 40, Winfield 27

Hanceville 50, Curry 22

Helena 61, Southside-Gadsden 10

Hewitt-Trussville 34, Huffman 21

Highland Home 60, Verbena 0

Hokes Bluff at Glencoe, ppd. (Saturday)

Holtville 17, Dallas Co. 14

Hubbertville 71, Hackleburg 48

Hueytown 33, Cullman 16

Huntsville 63, Columbia 0

Isabella 33, Thorsby 0

J.B. Pennington 22, Cleveland 20

J.F. Shields 28, McKenzie 7

J.U. Blacksher 28, McKenzie 7

Jackson-Olin 41, Jefferson Davis Co. (Miss.) 29

Jasper 35, Central-Clay Co. 34 (2OT)

Jeff Davis 17, Sidney Lanier 13

Kirk Aca. (Miss.) 37, Pickens Aca. 6

Lakeside 38, Abbeville Chr. 15

Lanett 20, Handley 15

Lauderdale Co. 42, Rogers 20

Lawrence Co. 27, Decatur 25

Lee-Scott 52, Pike Liberal Arts 21

Leroy 34, Thomasville 16

Loachapoka 38, Horseshoe Bend 20

Locust Fork 35, Southeastern-Blount 13

Luverne 47, Brantley 14

Madison Co. 42, New Hope 7

Marengo 42, A.L. Johnson 0

Mars Hill Bible 46, Brooks 27

Mary Montgomery 28, Citronelle 20

McAdory 40, Greensboro 8

Millry 40, Southern Choctaw 12

Monroe Aca. 48, Clarke Prep 21

Monroe Co. 34, Central-Hayneville 6

Moody 41, Shelby Co. 20

Morgan Aca. 34, Success Unlimited 24

Mortimer Jordan 48, Hayden 6

Munford 24, Lincoln 10

Muscle Shoals 29, Florence 10

New Brockton 19, Cottonwood 10

North Sand Mountain at Sylvania, suspended (10 a.m. Saturday)

Northside 50, West Blocton 24

Northside Methodist 38, Wewahitchka (Fla.) 36

Notasulga 14, LaFayette 6

Oak Mountain 21, Pelham 7

Ohatchee 48, Leeds 7

Paul Bryant 24, Jemison-Huntsville 21

Phil Campbell 29, Phillips-Bear Creek 0

Piedmont 35, Jacksonville 14

Pike Co. 18, Abbeville 12

Pike Road 35, Headland 0

Pisgah 44, Section 7

Pleasant Valley at Gaston, ppd. (Saturday)

Prattville 31, Wetumpka 13

Priceville 37, Falkville 10

Providence Chr. 27, Dale Co. 13

R.C. Hatch 28, Hale Co. 14

Ranburne 24, Wadley 8

Randolph Co. 37, Woodland 8

Red Bay 43, Belmont (Miss.) 16

Red Level 47, Calhoun 18

Reeltown 33, Maplesville 21

Rehobeth 28, Wicksburg 25 (OT)

Russell Co. 70, Barbour Co. 0

Russellville 35, Haleyville 0

Saraland 63, LeFlore 12

Sardis 19, Geraldine 14

Satsuma 55, Pleasant Home 0

Scottsboro 33, North Jackson 0

Selma 46, Linden 20

Sheffield 34, R.A. Hubbard 22

South Choctaw Aca. 21, Jackson Aca. 18

South Lamar 38, Tarrant 0

Southside-Selma 36, Keith 14

Sparkman 38, Buckhorn 0

Springville 44, Crossville 14

Stanhope Elmore 20, Smiths Station 17

Sulligent 42, Marion Co. 29

Sumiton Chr. 28, Meek 6

Susan Moore 35, Oneonta 31

Sweet Water 48, Choctaw Co. 0

Sylacauga 45, Childersburg 8

T.R. Miller 31, Hillcrest-Evergreen 21

Talladega 46, Midfield 34

Trinity 33, Montgomery Aca. 10

UMS-Wright 21, Mobile Chr. 0

Valley 48, Marbury 28

Valley Head 42, Ider 21

Vestavia Hills 17, Shades Valley 0

Vigor 12, Murphy 0

Walter Wellborn 62, Central-Coosa 6

Washington Co. 35, Fruitdale 32

Waterloo 30, Lynn 28

West End-Walnut Grove 47, Ragland 20

West Limestone 41, Clements 8

West Morgan 57, Brewer 54

Westminster-Huntsville 44, Randolph 20

Williamson 12, B.C. Rain 0

Winterboro 40, Vincent 24

Zion Chapel 34, Kinston 30

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.