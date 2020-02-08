Girls
Austin 55, Florence 31
FLORENCE (31)
Koger 6, Line 6, Weakley 6, Liner 6, Tubbs 3, Hawkins 4.
AUSTIN (55)
Williams 2, Wesley 6, Cohen 7, Shackleford 6, Hodges 17, Burks 8, Watkins 5.
Halftime: Austin 28, Florence 21
Records: Austin 24-6; Florence 21-9
--
Loretto 61, Wayne County 40
LORETTO (61)
Ka. Weathers 28, McBee 11, Welch 3, Chadwell 3, Buttrum 5, Chance 4, Ke. Weathers 7.
WAYNE COUNTY (40)
Baugus 16, Gallien 10, Floyd 2, McClain 3, Camfield 3, Lee 4.
Halftime: Loretto 38, Wayne County 21
--
Phillips 51, Belgreen 47
BELGREEN (47)
E. Dempsey 11, Bragwell 6, Williams 1, K. Dempsey 6, G. Dempsey 5, Tate 18.
PHILLIPS (51)
McCollum 11, Hallmark 8, Hyde 8, Temple 15, Veal 9.
Halftime: Phillips 26, Belgreen 15
Records: Phillips 15-11; Belgreen 20-8
--
Lauderdale County 59, Lexington 46
LEXINGTON (46)
Stults 22, Turner 13, Allen 4, Grossheim 4, James 3
LAUDERDALE COUNTY (59)
Smith 24, Maner 20, Belew 9, Tate 6
Half: Lauderdale County 30, Lexington 23
Records: Lexington 14-10; Lauderdale County 26-5
--
Mars Hill 82, Covenant Christian 40
COVENANT CHRISTIAN (40)
Ragan 12, Scott 9, Gann 8, Johnson 6, James 5
MARS HILL (82)
Mitchell 23, Johns 18, Allen 13, Bowerman 9, Killen 5, Thigpen 5, Wright 5, Howton 4
Half: Mars Hill 40, Covenant Christian 25
Records: Covenant Christian 17-8; Mars Hill 25-7
--
Boys
Loretto 62, Wayne County 33
LORETTO (62)
Tipps 13, Young 11, Tidwell 9, Davis 9, Young 9, Glass 5, Brown 4, Sirmones 6, Potter 3.
WAYNE COUNTY (33)
Goff 9, Baugus 6, Kelley 4, Camfield 5, Whitson 5, Moser 2, Crews 2.
Halftime: Loretto 45, Wayne County 14
--
Muscle Shoals 60, Columbia 46
Muscle Shoals (60)
Chaffee 2, McIntosh 12, Smith 24, Graham 9, Pritchard 4, Griffith 9
COLUMBIA (46)
Arnold 5, Knights 7, Mullins 8, Gosa 2, Lane 20, McGhee 4
Halftime: Columbia 24, Muscle Shoals 23
Records: Muscle Shoals 19-10
--
Lauderdale County 52, Westminster Christian 44
WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN (44)
Gurley 11, Negast 8, Taylor 7, Allgood 6, Fancher 5, Brashier 5, Hammond 2
LAUDERDALE CO. (52)
Smith 17, Shanes 12, Fuqua 10, Stanfield 6, McIntyre 5, Romine 2
Half: Westminster Christian 28, Lauderdale County 22
Records: Westminster 8-23; Lauderdale County 22-7
--
Red Bay 79, Sulligent 56
SULLIGENT (56)
Cockerham 10, Strickland 9, Ollie 2, Parker 7, Hampton 13, Parker 9.
RED BAY (79)
Allison 8, Bays 2, Vinson 8, Hamilton 15, Burks 4, Anderson 3, Glover 5, Ray 11, Shewbart 23.
Halftime: Red Bay 31, Sulligent 24
Records: Red Bay 20-10
--
Haleyville 68, Curry 53
HALEYVILLE (68)
Long 8, West 6, Blanton 39, Gilbert 4, Yarbrough 7, Dye 4
CURRY (53)
Smith 11, Stewart 3, Wideman 5, Hallman 3, Darty 10, Horton 11, Guthrie 10
Halftime: Haleyville 30, Curry 23
Records: Haleyville 13-17
--
Brooks 57, West Limestone 39
BROOKS (57)
Wood 12, Ashley 2, Lewis 13, McCord 2, Murks 15, Doerflinger 6, Daniel 7
WEST LIMESTONE (39)
Owens 5, Helms 17, White 3, Simmons 9, Williams 2, Slaton 1, Britt 2
Halftime: Brooks 27, West Limestone 13
Records: Brooks 24-5
--
Deshler 68, Wilson 54
DESHLER (68)
R. Malone 14, M. Malone 6, Thirlkill 15, Minetree 14,Wright 6, Hester 5, Anderson 7, Ricks 1
WILSON (54)
M. Beerhaus 4, Leahy 8, Cagle 9, Terry 6, Hetrick 3, Parrish 15, Silva 9
Halftime: Deshler 38, Wilson 22
Records: Deshler 21-10; Wilson 10-16
