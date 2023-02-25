WAYNESBORO — Wayne County sophomore Blair Baugus opened the Class 1A, Region 5 tournament in a big way Friday.
Baugus scored a career-high 38 points to help the Wildcats down Fayetteville 75-48.
Lauren Bryant added 11 points and Alexis Maghielse finished with 10 for Wayne County (31-0), which will play Moore County at 7:30 p.m. at Cornersville in the region semifinals.
The championship game is Wednesday. Both finalists qualify for the 16-team substate round.
Trinity Dixon tossed in 27 points and Elly Bain had 10 for Fayetteville (11-16).
Baugus scored 20 first-half points to help Wayne County lead 36-26 at halftime.
She easily eclipsed her previous career high, a 31-point effort on Jan. 27 against Culleoka. Baugus, a finalist for the 1A player of the year, has scored at least 25 points six times this season.
• Loretto 90, Harpeth 37: Sophomore Libby Sanders scored 14 points, her second-highest total of the season, for the Mustangs (20-8) in 2A, Region 8.
Ally Weathers led Loretto with 20 points, while Jenny Clifton scored 16 and Laney Weathers also had 14. Mattie Johnson's 10 points led the Indians (9-18).
Loretto plays Sycamore at 6 p.m. Monday in the semifinals at Fairview after tying its season high for points.
The Mustangs, who reached 20 wins for the seventh straight year, had scored 90 twice last month, both on the road. They beat Mount Pleasant 90-12 and Lewis County 90-30. Sanders scored 17 against Lewis County.
• Moore County 64, Collinwood 29: The Raiders (20-11) rolled over the Trojans in the 1A, Region 5 quarterfinals. Collinwood ended the season with an 18-13 record, its most wins since finishing 23-10 in 2014.
• Livingston Academy 52, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 43: Livingston Academy (25-6) dropped Lawrence County in the 3A, Region 4 quarterfinals.
Livingston Academy will meet Lincoln County in Monday's semifinals at Tennessee Tech. Lawrence County's final 24-7 record marked its most wins since a 27-5 finish in 2017.
--
Softball
• Hatton 1, Tuscaloosa County 0: Brianna Oliver threw five innings, allowing four hits, for the Hornets (1-2) in Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa's tournament. Bradyn Mitchell scored.
--
Boys soccer
• Florence 3, Tharptown 0: Brady Allen had a goal and an assist for the Falcons (4-2) in their tournament. Mario Tepec and Colton Swift also scored, while Brett Thompson made three saves. Also in Florence's tournament bracket Friday, Southside-Gadsden and Albertville played to a scoreless tie.
• Russellville 3, Westminster-Huntsville 2: The Golden Tigers improved to 2-1 with a victory in Florence's tournament. They'll play both Fort Payne and Cullman on Saturday. Fort Payne beat Cullman 4-0 on Friday.
