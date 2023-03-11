Eli Farris went 5-for-5 with a home run and two triples, to lead Red Bay in a 15-1 baseball victory over Belgreen on Friday.
Farris, who also was the winning pitcher, finished with five RBIs. Brian Blair added three hits, including two doubles for the Tigers (3-3).
Red Bay hosts Vina on Monday and is at Mars Hill on Tuesday.
• Phil Campbell 4, Mars Hill 2: Kyle Pace's two-run single capped a three-run seventh for the Bobcats (7-2).
Phil Campbell opened the seventh with five consecutive singles, the last by Pace. Robby Robinson's infield single tied the game 2-2.
Pace finished with three RBIs, Cam Habada scored twice, and Cole Pace threw a four-hitter for Phil Campbell. Cam Isbell and Hugh Hargett drove in Chandler Wilbanks and Jack Irby for Mars Hill (8-2).
• Lexington 14, Colbert County 3: Braden Allen had four RBIs and Eli Pope knocked in three runs for the Golden Bears (5-1). Collins Hicks gave up three runs on three hits in four innings with five strikeouts. Clay Dolan doubled twice for Colbert County (3-3).
• Lauderdale County 9, Wilson 2: Miles Edwards' four RBIs and Brayden Brown's three runs scored led the Tigers (3-3). Samuel Wilson reached base twice and scored for the Warriors (5-3).
• Hatton 7, East Lawrence 5: Hatton (7-4) scored four runs in the fourth inning and held off an East Lawrence rally. Micah Harville led the Hornets with three hits, including a double. Alex Brackin added a hit and two RBIs, while Bryson Jefferies struck out seven in 3⅔ innings to get the win.
--
Softball
• Lauderdale County 10, Deshler 7: Lexi Embry had four RBIs and Piper Goodman knocked in two runs and scored twice for Lauderdale County (3-3) in Russellville's tournament. Kiersten Willingham had two RBIs and two runs scored for Deshler (5-3).
• Lauderdale County 13, Florence 0: Darby Russell blanked Florence (0-4) on two hits and Kendall Lumpkin homered and drove in five runs to lead Lauderdale County (4-3). Shila Marks had three hits, including a triple, and Alexis Jones had a hit and two RBIs.
• Chelsea 3, Brooks 0: Faith Roberson, Preslie Bunch and Hatton Behel had the only hits for Brooks (4-6) in the Lions' first game at Spain Park's tournament.
• Brooks 4, Calera 1: Karley Moreland pitched a two-hitter and also homered for the Lions (5-6). Faith Roberson and Adrianna Johnson each had three hits and an RBI for the Lions.
• Waterloo 9, Colbert County 6: Sarah Allen homered, had three RBIs and scored three times for the Cougars (2-1). Anna Scott also knocked in three runs. Hallie Holland had two RBIs and scored three times for the Indians (1-2).
• Hatton 12, Lexington 0: Arlie Armstrong had three hits and three RBIs to pace the Hornets (6-8). Kailyn Quails added three hits and winning pitcher Bradyn Mitchell homered. Morgan Lane added two hits and two RBIs. Abby Gambel and Payton Cleveland had the only hits for Lexington.
--
Boys tennis
• Deshler 9, West Point 0: Braxton Black, Oliver Thompson and Brody Vandiver each won 8-0 in singles to lead the sweep.
• Florence 9, Lauderdale County 0: Justin Hendon won 10-5 at No. 4 singles and Wyatt Sullivan won 10-4 at No. 5 to lead Florence (8-0).
--
Girls tennis
• Deshler 9, West Point 0: Landen McCalpin won 8-5 at No. 1 and Rosie Cooper won 8-6 at No. 3 to spark Deshler.
• Lauderdale County 6, Florence 3: Jillian Tanner set the tone with a 10-3 victory at No, 1 singles for Lauderdale County. Lizzie Tanner, Molly Burchell, Mallory McConnell and Sara Childress also notched singles wins for the Tigers.
