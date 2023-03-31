Three pitchers combined on a one-hitter in Lauderdale County's 4-0 baseball win over Rogers on Friday.
Maddox Weigart pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed the hit. He struck out nine. Jackson Hamm and Skylar Tucker got the final four outs.
Miles Edwards scored twice and Micah Christensen had two RBIs for the Tigers (8-10), who scored in the first and third innings before adding two insurance runs in the seventh.
Darby Clemmons had the hit for the Pirates (10-9).
• Red Bay 17, Hackleburg 10: Red Bay broke open a tie game with three runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth.
Carson McGee went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs or the Tigers (11-8). Eli Farris scored four runs, while Landyn Lewey and Hartley Strickland drove in three runs each. Jeramiah Thorne got the win.
Blaise Vickery went 4-for-5 with five RBIs for Hackleburg (13-6), and Ross Hudson scored three runs.
• Loretto 14, Wilson 4: Caden Porter scored three times and had two RBIs to lead the Mustangs (9-3). Finn Duke and Connor Pope each knocked in two runs and scored twice. Hayden Buttrum threw three shutout innings. Nathan Nester knocked in three runs for the Warriors (7-13).
• Mars Hill 9, Wilson 0: Sam Williams homered, had three RBIs and scored twice to lead the Panthers (17-5). Aidan Kennedy also homered and knocked in two runs. Jay Dobbs scored twice. Brooks Campbell and Jaxon Poag combined on a four-hitter with Poag getting the win. Jackson Davis reached base three times for the Warriors.
• Loretto 5, Mars Hill 3: Connor Pope hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the sixth inning for the Mustangs. Lane Ezell also had two RBIs and Caden Porter scored twice. Mason Tidwell threw four shutout innings of relief, and Finn Duke finished with a hitless 1 2/3. Jack Irby knocked in two runs for the Panthers.
• East Lawrence 7, Hatton 6: Caleb Smith scored on a seventh-inning flyout for East Lawrence. Five players had two hits each for the Hornets (10-13), who outhit East Lawrence 14-5.
• Chelsea 4, Florence 0: Easton Nelms had two of Florence’s five hits.
• Florence 5, Lincoln County (Tenn.) 1: Eli Martin, William Solomon and Clayton Johnson allowed only one hit and sidestepped 11 walks for the Falcons (10-13). Florence scored three times in the first inning.
• Hamilton 14, Marion County 4: Hamilton (9-12) scored eight times in the first inning. Mason Holloway three RBIs with Joseph Aycock getting the win.
--
Softball
• Vina 5, Red Bay 2: Kaitlyn Athey scored twice and got the win for Vina (4-12). Jazmyn Pearson and Bella Tressare each scored a run for the Tigers (8-13-1).
• Red Bay 6, Tharptown 2: Hannah Butler had two hits and got the win for the Tigers, while Journee Swann two RBIs. Alyssa Fischer had a single, a double and one RBI for Tharptown (6-12).
• Red Bay 6, Phil Campbell 1: Hannah Butler threw a four-inning one-hitter and Ana Oswalt went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for Red Bay. Chaley Bullington had the hit and scored the run for Phil Campbell (1-8).
• Belgreen 10, Vina 0: Lily Borden pitched a two-hitter and struck out seven for the Bulldogs (19-7-1). Noelle Willingham and Bryn Scott each scored twice.
• Hackleburg 9, Brilliant 1: Hackleburg jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings. Saylor Cooper led the Panthers with three RBIs.
• Winfield 15, Hackleburg 0: Winfield scored eight runs in the first inning and held Hackleburg (13-9) to singles by Saylor Cooper and Madi Browning.
• Hamilton 15, Brilliant 1: Brilyn Gilstrap had three RBIs and Emily Jones knocked in two runs for Hamilton (19-8).
• Hamilton 15, Phillips 0: Madison Metcalf homered and drove in four runs to lead the Aggies over the Bears (1-14). Aubrey Sorrells also drove in four runs, while Brilyn Gilstrap had two RBIs.
• South Warren (Ky.) 6, Hatton 0: Anna Potter had the only hit for Hatton (9-13).
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.