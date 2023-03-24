Preston Langston took a no-hitter into the fifth inning Friday and finished with a four-hitter in Central's 6-2 victory at Wilson.
Carson May and Reed Bruce knocked in two runs each, while Dallas Dorsett scored twice for the Wildcats (10-6). Craig Tipper hit a two-run home run in the sixth for the Warriors (7-8).
• Loretto 9, Richland 8: Miles Moore scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh to win it for the Mustangs (5-3). Loretto scored four times in the sixth to lead 8-3 before surrendering five runs in the top of the seventh. Moore reached base three times and scored twice. Carter Roberson had two RBIs and two runs scored. Lucas Laxson threw 2 1/3 no-hit innings of relief.
• Colbert County 10, Rogers 0: Clay Dolan tossed a six-inning one-hitter with two walks and eight strikeouts for the Indians (6-9). Wesley Chaney homered and had three RBIs, while Dillon Isbell knocked in two runs and and scored twice. Quint Smith reached base twice for the Pirates (8-8).
• Phil Campbell 23, Colbert Heights 1: Bryant Anthony homered, had three RBIs and scored three times to lead the Bobcats (12-5). Robby Robinson had four RBIs and three runs scored, and Kyle Pace threw a five-inning four-hitter. Brody Thompson knocked in Austyn Williams in the third for the Wildcats (9-10).
• Sparkman 19, Florence 9: Easton Nelms' grand slam highlighted a nine-run fifth for Florence (8-10). William Solomon had two RBIs and Parkhurst Cochran scored twice.
• Giles County 8, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 2: Truitt Kidd knocked in both runs for Lawrence County (2-4). Alex Bedford walked three times and scored once.
--
Softball
• Waterloo 6-9, Perry County (Tenn.) 0-0: Gracie Sharp's five-inning one-hitter included 12 strikeouts and five walks for the Cougars (9-5-1) in the first game at a tournament in Linden, Tennessee. Anna Scott homered and had two RBIs. Serinity Sisk and Bailie White each scored twice.
In the second game, Gracie Kavich and Addie Pollard combined on a one-hitter. Sharp homered, had three RBIs and scored twice, and Caroline Lambert scored three times.
• Collinwood 6, Central 2: Harlee Haddock scored two runs for the Trojans (1-3) at Deshler's tournament. Mycah Beth Ray stole three bases and scored once for the Wildcats (4-9).
• Deshler 5, Colbert Heights 3: Alivia Lewis had two RBIs and Kendall Scogin scored twice for the Tigers (10-9). Missey French clubbed a three-run home run for the Wildcats (7-4). Deshler's Taylor Tittle and Colbert Heights' Cadence Kennedy each threw five-inning four-hitters.
• Silver Creek (Ind.) 3, Rogers 2: Avery Lindsey had an RBI and scored for Rogers (15-10) in a tournament in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Natalie Ford struck out nine in a six-hitter for the Pirates.
• Gibson Southern (Ind.) 17, Rogers 5: Marlo Williams scored twice, Kennedi Clark knocked in two runs and Pipper Gooch homered for Rogers (15-11).
• White County (Tenn.) 15, Rogers 10: Marlo Williams homered and had two RBIs for Rogers (15-12). Alona Davis and Kennedi Clark also had two RBIs, while Lauren Nash scored twice.
• Central 8, Belgreen 2: A four-run first inning sparked Central in pool play in the Deshler tournament. Devyn Green limited Belgreen (16-5-1) to two hits and also drove in two runs. Mycah Beth Ray scored twice for Central (5-9). Morgan Vandiver and Makayla Willingham had the hits for Belgreen.
--
Boys tennis
• Deshler 9, Priceville 0: With Everette Minshew, Braxton Black, Oliver Thompson and Brody Vandiver not dropping a game, Deshler swept Priceville.
--
Girls tennis
• Deshler 8, Priceville 1: Landen McCalpin and Abby Wright won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and No. 6 singles, respectively, to spark Deshler.
• Central 5, West Point 4: Central won 4 of 6 singles matches to rally past West Point. Trailing 2-1 after doubles play, Ava Hester, Madison Brewer, Shelby Aldridge and Macy Aldridge won singles matches for the Wildcats.
