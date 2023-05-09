There aren’t many days off for Hatton once the softball season starts. Between all the games — 48 of them so far this season — and the practices, there isn’t much time for anything else during the spring months.
There’s reason behind the rigorous schedule, however. Because when the North Regional tournament begins, the Hornets will be there. They face Red Bay (13-22-1) on Tuesday, and they should be well-prepared to face any competition after what the regular-season schedule involved.
“We played eight of the top-10 7A teams (in the state). It’s kind of our commitment to excellence here,” coach Denton Bowling said. “Try to put kids in situations here that you could say are not conducive to success, just to see how they handle failure.”
Perhaps it’s a bit unconventional. The sheer amount of games tests the players enough, but the level of competition makes things more difficult. There were tumultuous stretches throughout the season as a result.
But that’s all by design in hopes of making the late season easier. Now, the Hornets (27-21) will only face Class 2A opponents.
“Beginning of the season, we had a lot to figure out,” senior center fielder and pitcher Bradyn Mitchell said. “I think honestly playing all these games has helped us a lot. I feel like we’ve made so much progress up to this point.”
For the players that have been around, like Mitchell, the schedule isn’t a surprise anymore. Sure, there were times the players didn’t feel like playing another game or going to another practice, but there’s a purpose behind it all.
“Once we play all these 7A teams and go back to 2A, it’s just a whole different game,” Mitchell said. “We learn so much. We do get really tired throughout the week. We play a lot of ball, but it helps us out in the long run.”
Bowling is known to throw anything at his team. If it faces some adversity — planned or unplanned — that’s a good thing for him.
“You play all season and try to put your team through as much adversity as you can,” Bowling said. “Try to build as much resilience as you can all for a three-week period.”
The Hornets will soon find out if it worked this season. As the most important games arrive, they bring their best to the ballpark. That means more than just gloves and bats.
The players brought a poster of Bowling in their dugout last year without him knowing. They already have some ideas for novelties on Tuesday.
“Everybody’s working stuff out to bring. We’re gonna bring lots of decorations, rally hats and stuff,” Mitchell said. “We take regionals and state very seriously.”
She couldn’t reveal too much beforehand. But the student section will be decked out in flamboyant headwear. The more runs that score, the more fun it will be.
“I think we’re gonna follow suit with that,” Mitchell said, “and wear crazy hats.”
Let the festivities begin.
