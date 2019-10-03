Boys
Trey Leindecker
Phil Campbell
The junior ran for 327 yards and touchdowns of 86, 13 and 82 yards in a 29-0 win over Phillips. "We had several players out for the game, and Trey knew ahead of time that he would be called on carry the load. He, along with the entire team, rose to the occasion," coach Kevin Barnwell said.
Girls
Ashlee Gann
Covenant Christian
The freshman helped the Eagles reach the championship match of the Belgreen Invitational with 26 kills. "Ashlee is a great competitor in everything she plays," coach Hal Mills said. "This year, as a ninth grader, she is not only a leader in the stats, but also a team leader as she quietly leads by example."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Sheffield’s Khori Bowling, Mars Hill’s Justus McDaniel and Muscle Shoals’ Mikey McIntosh. Girls: Brooks’ Jordon Tidwell and Rogers’ Alice Sosso.
