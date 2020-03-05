Boys
Rilan Garrison
Phil Campbell
Garrison homered twice, including a grand slam, and drove in eight runs in Phil Campbell's 15-5 win over Boaz. "He swings the bat real well," coach Jonathan Raper said. "He works the count real deep. You won't ever see him hit the first pitch. He usually works it and gets a pitch that he can handle.”
Girls
Katie Brooke Clemmons
Deshler
Clemmons came off the bench to make four 3-pointers and score 14 points in a Class 4A semifinal victory over Sumter County. "Katie Brooke has a work ethic that is second to none," coach Jana Killen said. "Her performance in the state semifinals was the spark we needed to help us make it to the finals.”
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Brooks’ Kyler Murks and Lauderdale County’s Juvonne Shanes. Girls: Mars Hill’s Neely Johns and Lauderdale County’s Sydney Maner.
