GREENHILL — For the last several years, the Deshler girls basketball team has been blessed to have a player or two who — when needed — could simply take over a game.
The Tigers operate a little differently these days, not really relying on a go-to player as much as counting on several leaders to come through again and again.
That was the formula Monday night as Deshler held off Central 46-30 in a must-win Class 4A, Area 16 semifinal.
Deshler (20-9) will meet host Rogers in the area title game Thursday night, and those two teams have earned spots in the sub-regional round.
“To me we just really have to play a part. You have to kind of pick up the slack,” said senior post Akilah Crook. “When we had Karleigh (Sledge), Taylor (Aikerson), we had really, really dominant players. Now we just have to pick up that slack and still hold up the Deshler tradition of winning and being really good.”
Crook did her part, making two early baskets and providing a post presence on both ends of the floor.
That’s been especially important as Destiny Sanford builds up her comfort level on the court after a couple injuries.
“We’ve had different people step up at different times,” Deshler coach Jana Killen said. “My post player Akilah Crook is really coming on. She’s a really neat kid and she’s worked really hard. I know she had five blocks.”
The game was an offensive struggle.
Deshler led 22-10 at halftime thanks in large part to aggressively defending Central’s guards. Killen noted Laura Lee Keener scored 33 points the other night and was concerned.
“Their shooters can shoot way beyond the arc, so we had to be on out there or she would knock it down,” Killen said.
Central (16-12) cut the deficit to 29-21 on a Laura Lee Keener 3 with 6:20 left, but Deshler answered with a 7-0 run to put it away. Crook scored twice, once off a good find by Mary Murner, and Shamari Thirlkill found Hannah Collinsworth open for a corner 3.
Ann Margaret Keener was Central’s top scorer with 15 points. She and sister Laura Lee — leaders for Central throughout high school — will graduate along with fellow starters Bryndall Mitchell, Taylor Fowlkes and Kenzie Shinault.
Thirlkill, a Deshler role player off the bench a couple years ago, is one of the most experienced Tigers now and knew her team would look to her on how to handle a postseason game.
“I told them don’t be nervous,” Thirlkill said. “Just think of it as a regular game. But it’s a big game. I just told them just relax, you’ve got this.”
Collinsworth and Achia Ramson each scored nine points. Crook had eight and Thirlkill six.
--
Rogers 62, Wilson 23
Rogers was fortunate enough to return all five starters from last year’s Class 4A state championship team, and Sheyenne Hankins isn’t even a starter.
The junior guard proved long ago she’s a dangerous outside shooter, though, and she showed it again with five 3s for a team-high 15 points in Rogers’ rout of Wilson.
“Seeing the flow of the game, and then I really hop in there and keep it going,” Hankins said when asked about her role, before adding with a laugh, “I TRY to keep it going at least!”
Rogers scored the game’s first 16 points and got ample playing time for its reserves as it secured a spot in Thursday’s Class 4A, Area 16 title game against Deshler and with it a berth in the sub-regional round.
Karlee Liverett, Heather Irons and Sidney Bevis each scored five points for Wilson (12-16) in its season finale.
Madie Krieger scored 12 points, Brooke Jones 11 and Erin Brown and Gabby Davis eight apiece for top-ranked Rogers (23-4).
“From last year looking back we know that we can be really good,” Hankins said. “So we just try to stay at our standard. We try to build off that and get better and better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.