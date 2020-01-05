With the second semester starting, it's a good time to look at a few trends we've noticed so far in local high school basketball.
We'll start with the girls, and then we'll talk about the boys later in the week.
Teams trending up
• Florence – At 12-5, Florence’s win total has already surpassed its win total in any of the previous four seasons. Will Copeland coached Sylacauga’s boys team to a state title in 2018, and now he seems to have the Florence girls team on track to seriously challenge for a spot in the Northwest Regional. Seniors such as Kennedi Hawkins and Na’kya Weakley are helping make the Falcons tough to beat.
• Brooks – A team that won seven, three, six, five and four games over the last five seasons stood at 9-10 entering Saturday. Class 4A is a tough world for girls basketball teams in north Alabama, but Brooks has earned solid wins over West Morgan (twice), Decatur Heritage, West Limestone and Wilson. The Lions are still young: Katherine McAdams, Chloe Patterson and Erin McDaniel are all big factors as sophomores, and eighth-grader Eleanor Partrick contributes regularly as well.
Prospect watch
• Sara Puckett – The 6-1 junior forward has added to her game every year. She can handle the ball, score inside, hit a mid-range shot, and alter and deflect shots. She led Muscle Shoals in scoring each game of last week’s Decatur Orthopaedic Clinic tournament, helping the Trojans finish as runner-up.
She has 30 Division I offers, including: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, North Alabama, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Oklahoma, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, South Alabama, South Florida, Tennessee, Texas Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin.
• Karly Weathers – The 5-9 sophomore guard wasted no time producing for Loretto last year as a freshman and is poised to be a perennial Miss Basketball candidate in Tennessee’s Class A. She is an excellent ballhandler and is dangerous driving to the basket as well as shooting from outside, and her height gives her an advantage over smaller guards.
Weathers already had offers from Alabama, Belmont, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, Missouri, South Florida, Tennessee and Vanderbilt as of this past summer.
• Madie Krieger – At 5-6, Krieger does not have the height advantage over her contemporaries that Puckett and Weathers have. But the sophomore guard is has been Rogers’ go-to player since she was in middle school. She’s cool under pressure, most memorably showing that with a game-tying bank shot in last year’s Northwest Regional, forcing overtime in a game the Pirates eventually won over Priceville.
So far, Krieger has scholarship offers from three in-state Division I programs – North Alabama, UAH and Jacksonville State.
Top state tourney contenders
• Loretto – Last year’s Class A state runner-up in Tennessee had a good first semester and entered the weekend 10-2, with narrow losses to Rossview and fellow state title contender Greenfield. Karly Weathers will be the offensive catalyst more often than not, but this team has plenty of other proven players in Mimi McBee, Victoria Chadwell, Kensey Weathers and Morgan Welch. It’s ‘Boro or bust for the Mustangs.
• Rogers – The reigning Class 4A Alabama state champions look as much like the favorite to win the Northwest Regional as they did at the start of the season. All but one of the Pirates’ 13 wins entering Friday have come by double digits, and the losses are to Loretto and a couple larger Alabama schools – Austin and Athens. The team’s depth goes way beyond top playmaker Madie Krieger to include veterans Gloria Pounders, Brooke Jones, Erin Brown, Gabby Davis and Sheyenne Hankins.
State tourney dark horses
• Lauderdale County – Just like old times, right? Lauderdale County was in full rebuild mode last year, going 18-14, yet finished one win shy of the Class 3A state tournament. The team’s 16-4 record entering the weekend indicates the Tigers’ growth, and they won’t sneak up on anyone in Class 3A. Freshman forward Ruthie Smith is a good player with big potential, and seniors Sydney Maner, Hannah Tate and Larson Belew offer a lot of experience to go with their talent. This team should be taken seriously, and not just because of the program’s great history.
• Phillips – Phillips is a lot better than you might think if all you knew was the team’s 6-8 record. The reigning Class 1A champs lost Lexie Dishner off last year’s team but return one of the better small school forwards in the state in Ally McCollum and added Haleyville transfer Alli Temple this year. Senior guard Gracie Hallman has also played a lot for Phillips over the years and should be comfortable in any situation. The Bears will be a factor in the postseason.
• Phil Campbell – Probably the biggest threat to Lauderdale County in the northwest. The Bobcats appeared set for a second consecutive state tourney appearance last year but were upset in the regional semifinals by Winfield. Their top player from last year, Abby Davis, is now at UAH, but there’s plenty of reliable production from senior Kallie Allen and juniors Caitlynn Mills, Olivia Taylor and Katie Thomas.
• Belgreen – At times overshadowed by Phillips, coach Chad Green’s Belgreen team beat Phillips 57-45 earlier in the year and proved it’s a team worth watching. (Phillips won a rematch Friday night.) Ansley Tate, Autumn Bragwell, the sisters Dempsey (Gracie, Katie and Emma) and Whitney Turbyfill give Belgreen six upperclassmen.
• Mars Hill – Expectations are always high for the Panthers, who won seven state titles between 1979 and 2005 and remain routinely competitive. Knocked off by Belgreen in overtime of last year’s sub-regional, getting to the Northwest Regional is a good goal for this group and it has the experience and talent to do it. Lauren Allen gives the Panthers strength in the post, Neely Johns is capable of big scoring nights, and Erika Mitchell, Riley Vaughn, Kylie Thigpen and Sadie Killen are all proven contributors, too.
Other storylines to watch
• Can Muscle Shoals return to Hanceville? Complementary players like Dazja Hankins and J’Myia Lipscomb had a lot to do with Muscle Shoals reaching the Class 6A Northwest Regional last year, but both have graduated. With defenses already at a disadvantage trying to handle Sara Puckett, Muscle Shoals can get even tougher to beat as other players show what they can do. Makiyah Horrison, Samya Whiteside, Tamora Brown, Fallon Halley and Morgan Calvert, for examples, are all capable of contributing in their own ways throughout the year.
• Can Central or Wilson make noise? Class 4A, Area 16 is arguably northwest Alabama’s deepest area for girls basketball. Rogers is the state champ and Deshler has routinely advanced to the sub-regional, but the other two are dangerous. Central’s fourth-year point guard Laura Lee Keener is used to big responsibility, and Bryndall Mitchell is another capable player. Wilson also has capable veterans players like Sidney Bevis, Heather Irons and Chaney Peters.
