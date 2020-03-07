Ryleigh Putman scored on Sydney Howard’s sacrifice in the third inning, and that was all the offense Lauderdale County needed against Sylvania on Friday in a 1-0 win.
Morgan White pitched all seven innings, allowing five hits and two walks and striking out seven. White and Howard had the Tigers’ lone hits.
Sylvania’s Womack had two hits and struck out 14 LCHS batters. She allowed two hits and no walks, and the run was unearned.
• Pell City 16, Lauderdale County 1: Alex Ritter doubled and Sydney Howard singled, but Lauderdale County (2-3) was outmatched by Pell City.
Madeline Houk homered, doubled and drove in five runs.
• Colbert Heights 16, Shoals Christian 1: Colbert Heights scored nine runs in the fourth inning en route to a win over Shoals Christian.
Kinsley Milender had a three-run home run and a two-run double. Haylee Roberts had a double and an RBI.
Katelynn Vinson and Rebekah Ratliff combined to allow two hits and getting four strikeouts.
• Mars Hill 10, Brooks 0: Riley Vaughn pitched a five-inning one-hitter as Mars Hill blanked Brooks.
Vaughn struck out 12 and walked one. Ashlynn Wright had the only hit for Brooks.
Abby Steadman had a double, single and three RBIs for the Panthers. Kylie Thigpen, Emma Kate Wright and Erika Mitchell each had two hits, and Hannah Henry had a single and two RBIs.
• Falkville 13, Brooks 5: Brayleigh Leone had two hits and three RBIs for Brooks but the Lions fell to Falkville.
Ellie Partrick doubled had drove in two runs, and Baylee Darby also doubled for Brooks (1-7).
Halie Carroll was 3-for-3 with four RBIs for Falkville.
• Wilson 5, Pleasant Valley 1: Sidney Bevis singled and Karley Hill homered in Wilson’s first two at-bats of the game, and the Warriors cruised from there.
Johnna Staggs added an RBI and pitched five innings for Wilson (2-1), striking out eight batters.
• Belgreen 2, Elkmont 1: Katie Dempsey's two-run double to center broke a scoreless tie, and Belgreen allowed only one run in the bottom of the fifth to win.
Dempsey's double came with two outs, and brought Hannah Borden and Lily Blackburn in to score for the Bulldogs (4-1).
Emma Dempsey pitched five innings, striking out six batters, for the win.
--
Thursday
• Lauderdale County 6, Brooks 4: A four-run sixth inning propelled Lauderdale County past Brooks.
Morgan White hit a three-run homer in the pivotal inning, Lauderdale County’s only extra-base hit of the game. Keaton Parker pitched 1 1/3 innings to get the win. White pitched 2/3 of an inning to get credit for a save.
Brayleigh Leone had three hits for Brooks.
