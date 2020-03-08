Wilson softball won three out of four games at the Wallace State High School Tournament on Saturday.
The Warriors beat Cullman 8-1 with Briley Wooten getting the win, giving up six hits over six innings and striking out two. Belle Murphy had two hits and three RBIs.
The Warriors beat North Jackson 5-4, with Delacey West earning the win striking out one over three innings. Karley Hill had two hits, one of which was a 2-run home run.
Wilson also beat Mary Montgomery 8-3 with Johnna Staggs earning the win, giving up nine hits over five innings while striking out three.
Sidney Bevis had two hits, including a 3-run home run.
In the Warriors’ final game of the day, Wilson fell to Buckhorn 4-3. Briley Wooten took the loss pitching three innings. Staggs hit a 3-run home run.
• Deshler plays four: Deshler lost to Winfield 4-2, tied Athens 6-6, beat Handley 1-0 and lost to Carbon Hill 7-6.
Against Winfield, Chloe Handley doubled and scored and Avery Linville drove in a run, but Deshler fell to Winfield.
Autumn Curry also scored a run for Deshler. Rylee Tittle struck out five Winfield batters. Anna Crumpton had two RBIs for Winfield.
Against Athens, Jaci Lindsey and Maddie Roberts had two hits apiece. Lindsey, Chloe Handley, Avery Linville and Autumn Curry each had an RBI.
Against Handley, Rylee Tittle dominated over six innings and Chloe Handley homered in the fourth inning. Tittle allowed two hits and a walk and struck out 10 batters.
Against Carbon Hill, Deshler scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning but it wasn’t enough to get past Carbon Hill.
Jaci Lindsey was 2 for 3, while Hannah Collinsworth was 1 for 2 with an RBI.
• Rogers goes 2-1: Rogers beat Carbon Hill 5-0, beat Pleasant Valley 6-2 and lost to Ardmore 2-1.
Against Carbon Hill, Hannah Price threw 13 strikeouts in a five-inning no-hitter.
Price, Aubree Heuszel and Emily Ahonen each doubled and singled for Rogers, with Heuszel driving in two runs and the others one each.
It was not a perfect game because Rogers made two errors, but Price allow did not walk a batter.
Against Pleasant Valley, Macie Butler pitched all six innings and struck out four batters. Heidi Garner had two RBIs for Rogers. Price tripled, singled and drove in a run.
Against Ardmore, Rogers gave up the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning.
Hannah Price took the loss for the Pirates, pitching seven innings. giving up one run with five hits while striking out nine. Hueszel was 1 for 3 with a home run and a RBI.
Mars Hill wins three: Mars Hill beat Falkville 10-0, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 6-4 and Central 20-2.
Against Falkville, Emma Pettus struck out 10 batters over six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and three walks.
Grace Stanfield and Emma Kate Wright each doubled twice. Stanfield was 4-for-4 with two RBIs and Erika Mitchell doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Wright, Pettus, Hannah Henry and Riley Vaughn each drove in a run.
Against Lawrence County, Pettus, Kylie Thigpen and Abbey Steadman had two hits apiece.
Wright, Erika Mitchell, Pettus, Steadman, Vaughn and Faith Stanfield each drove in a run. Vaughn struck out nine batters over five innings. Addie Busby had two runs and Taylor Hine one for Lawrence County.
Against Central, Averee Williamson homered as part of a five-RBI effort.
Steadman homered and had two RBIs for the Panthers (7-0). Henry had two hits and four RBIs and Mitchell had three hits and three RBIs. Thigpen had four hits and scored three times. Pettus struck out nine batters.
For Central, Aleah Akins drove in both runs and Hannah Russell doubled. Mia Killen added two hits.
• Belgreen wins three: Belgreen beat Cold Springs 5-2, Phil Campbell 8-6 and Elkmont 2-1.
Against Cold Springs, Bailey Wood drove in two runs in a five-run second inning. Emma Dempsey and Kelsey Wilson each had an RBI, and Dempsey struck out four batters in four innings.
Against Phil Campbell, Lily Blackburn doubled twice, drove in three runs and scored twice.
Kelsey Wilson had an RBI, and Emma Dempsey had two hits, two runs and an RBI for Belgreen (6-1). Dempsey also struck out five batters over four innings and all the runs Phil Campbell scored were unearned.
Caymen Quinn tripled and had two RBIs. Emily Duncan and Katie Thomas doubled with an RBI each.
Emma Dempsey got the win against Elkmont, and Katie Dempsey had a single and two RBIs.
• American Christian 11, Lauderdale County 2: Morgan White’s two-run homer in the fifth was the highlight of an otherwise tough game for the Tigers. Emily Harbin added two hits for LCHS.
Basketball
Loretto's girls basketball team clinched a return trip to the Class A state tournament in Murfreesboro, Tennessee with an 81-54 win Saturday over Jo Byrns.
The Mustangs (29-3), who have won 14 games in a row, will have a quarterfinal game Thursday at Middle Tennessee State University. The bracket and game times will be announced at today's draw.
Other qualifiers are Gibson County, Greenfield and Huntingdon from the west and Clarkrange, North Greene, Oneida and Pickett County from the east.
Track
Wilson’s girls finished fifth out of 19 teams at the Cullman Invitational track meet.
Hope Marks was third in javelin (96 feet, 7 inches) and Katie Huggins took third in shot put (28 feet, 7 inches). Chelsea Thorn placed fourth in discus (86 feet, 11 inches). Valerie Forsythe and Hannah Lerch tied for fourth in the pole vault (7 feet).
Tennis
Deshler beat West Point 7-2.
Singles: Micah Oldacre (WP) def. Alyssa Vandiver (D) 10-7; Karsen Kelley (D) def. Annalyse Cole (WP) 10-6; Lauren Hand (D) def. Meadow Cooper (WP) 10-1; Hiley Moore (WP) def. Anna Lee Hester (D) 11-9; Katie Trowbridge (D) def. Savanna Smith (WP) 10-0; Rosie Thompson (D) def. Isabella Hernandez (WP) 10-0.
Doubles: Vandiver/Kelley (D) def. Oldacre/Cole (WP) 10-7; Hand/Hester (D) def. Smith/Moore (WP) 10-8; Trowbridge/Thompson (D) def. Cooper/Hernandez (WP) 10-0
Friday's games
Ryleigh Putman scored on Sydney Howard’s sacrifice in the third inning, and that was all the offense Lauderdale County needed against Sylvania in a 1-0 win.
Morgan White pitched all seven innings, allowing five hits and two walks and striking out seven. White and Howard had the Tigers’ lone hits.
Sylvania’s Womack had two hits and struck out 14 LCHS batters. She allowed two hits and no walks, and the run was unearned.
• Pell City 16, Lauderdale County 1: Alex Ritter doubled and Sydney Howard singled, but Lauderdale County (2-3) was outmatched by Pell City.
Madeline Houk homered, doubled and drove in five runs.
• Colbert Heights 16, Shoals Christian 1: Colbert Heights scored nine runs in the fourth inning en route to a win over Shoals Christian.
Kinsley Milender had a three-run home run and a two-run double. Haylee Roberts had a double and an RBI.
Katelynn Vinson and Rebekah Ratliff combined to allow two hits and getting four strikeouts.
• Mars Hill 10, Brooks 0: Riley Vaughn pitched a five-inning one-hitter as Mars Hill blanked Brooks.
Vaughn struck out 12 and walked one. Ashlynn Wright had the only hit for Brooks.
Abby Steadman had a double, single and three RBIs for the Panthers. Kylie Thigpen, Emma Kate Wright and Erika Mitchell each had two hits, and Hannah Henry had a single and two RBIs.
• Falkville 13, Brooks 5: Brayleigh Leone had two hits and three RBIs for Brooks but the Lions fell to Falkville.
Ellie Partrick doubled had drove in two runs, and Baylee Darby also doubled for Brooks (1-7).
Halie Carroll was 3-for-3 with four RBIs for Falkville.
• Wilson 5, Pleasant Valley 1: Sidney Bevis singled and Karley Hill homered in Wilson’s first two at-bats of the game, and the Warriors cruised from there.
Johnna Staggs added an RBI and pitched five innings for Wilson (2-1), striking out eight batters.
• Belgreen 2, Elkmont 1: Katie Dempsey's two-run double to center broke a scoreless tie, and Belgreen allowed only one run in the bottom of the fifth to win.
Dempsey's double came with two outs, and brought Hannah Borden and Lily Blackburn in to score for the Bulldogs (4-1).
Emma Dempsey pitched five innings, striking out six batters, for the win.
Thursday
• Lauderdale County 6, Brooks 4: A four-run sixth inning propelled Lauderdale County past Brooks.
Morgan White hit a three-run homer in the pivotal inning, Lauderdale County’s only extra-base hit of the game. Keaton Parker pitched 1 1/3 innings to get the win. White pitched 2/3 of an inning to get credit for a save.
Brayleigh Leone had three hits for Brooks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.