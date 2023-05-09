Neither wore their newly won medals at school Monday, though classmates easily recognized them and their weekend feats.
Brooks’ Ellie Partrick and Hackleburg’s Daniel Cooper each won two gold medals at the AHSAA outdoor track and field championships.
Partrick and the Lions brought home a team championship trophy, too.
But each of their weekends, like so many weekends before, ended with school and class and assignments Monday.
“Everybody was coming up to me and congratulating me,” Cooper said. “It’s been a great day.”
Partrick and Cooper each won two events and finished second in a third this weekend.
Partrick was the Class 4A discus and javelin champion, plus runner-up in the shot put, in Gulf Shores. Cooper won the Class 1A 100 and 200 with a second-place finish in the 400 — by 24-hundredths of a second — in Cullman.
By Monday, both were still happy, though they abandoned their medals at home.
“I didn’t want to be too cocky,” Partrick said, certain that the medals, when she walked down the hall, would have audibly trumpeted her presence.
“They’re kind of loud.”
Partrick and the Lions also had their team trophy to accommodate.
Brooks won a third straight girls championship, marking the school’s 10th overall team state title in all sports. The Lions, after Partrick’s two golds, had nine top-four finishes and scored 87.5 points. Bayside Academy was second at 58.5.
“We went in kind of expecting it, and we knew Bayside would be our main competition,” Partrick said. “It was kind of nerve-wracking the first few days, but we had a good lead going into Saturday.
“It was super exciting to win.”
Cooper made some history with his two event victories. He’s the first in Hackleburg school history to win gold at the state outdoor championships.
“I may have to wear them around the house some,” said Cooper, who was runner-up in the 200 and 400 and third in the 100 a year ago.
“It feels good to be a state champion.”
Cooper is a senior, so he ends his Hackleburg career on top. Partrick and Brooks runner Mallory Cole, who won silver in the 800 and took bronze in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, are juniors and have another year.
Four-peat?
“Hopefully,” Partrick said. “Me and Mallory normally get a lot of points. Hopefully, we can continue to do that.”
