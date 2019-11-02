Seven girls teams and four boys teams qualified this week for the state cross country meet, and numerous other local runners qualified as individuals.
Sectional meets wrapped up Friday. The top four teams in each section and the top six runners outside of those four teams all qualify.
Qualifying girls teams: 7A – Florence; 4A – Deshler, Rogers and Haleyville; 3A – Colbert Heights and Lexington; 1A-2A – Hatton
Qualifying boys teams: 4A – Rogers, Deshler and Haleyville; 1A-2A – Hatton
The state meet will be Nov. 9 at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Moulton.
--
Girls
Florence junior Mary Claire Ridgeway won the Class 7A Section 4 race with a 5K time of 19 minutes, 41.95 seconds, more than 26 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Isabella Rhodes was Florence’s second-fastest runner, helping the Falcons take third as a group.
Muscle Shoals eighth-grader Mary Anna Trimble won the Class 6A Section 6 race with a time of 20:19.71, which was 18 seconds ahead of the next runner. Trojans freshmen Ella Anderson and Kristen Collins also qualified for the state meet.
Lauderdale County eighth-grader Addison Embry won the Class 3A, Section 4 race with a time of 20:45.82.
In 5A, Russellville senior Naydelyn Romero qualified as an individual.
In 4A, senior Jaycee Biffle was fourth in Section 4 and lifted Rogers to second place as a team. Deshler’s Emma Richards (9th), Mary Alice Murner (12th) and Sarah Hill-Hart (13th) helped the Tigers take third.
Haleyville finished second in Class 4A, Section 2, with Katie Beth Boyles leading the way in eighth place overall.
Brooks eighth-grader Mallory Cole and Central eighth-grader Caroline Lambert also finished in the top 10 individually and qualified for the state meet.
Kasey Ezekiel (5th), Zoe Henson (11th) and Kristen Shaw (14th) helped Colbert Heights win Class 3A, Section 4, while Valerie Grosso (3rd) and Victoria Woods (4th) led Lexington a third-place finish.
Hatton’s girls took second in their Class 2A sectional, with seniors Ally Amerson and Alondra Aranda, sophomore Neidyn Lopez and eighth-grader Mattie Graves all finishing in the top ten individually.
Shoals Christian’s Maggie Owens, Mars Hill’s Sydney McKinnon, Belgreen’s Kimberly Luna, Tharptown’s Madison Vandiver and Mars Hill’s Emma Reaves qualified for the 1A-2A state meet as individuals.
--
Boys
Rogers senior Raleigh Stamps had another good showing, finishing second in the Class 4A, Section 4 race with a time of 16:45. That helped lift the Pirates to a second-place finish as a team, with Tyler Malone finishing 12th and Jonathan Biffle 26th.
Cody Hill and Riley Rickard helped a balanced Deshler team qualify with a third-place finish in 4A, Section 4. Wilson’s Ayden Bone was 11th overall and qualified as an individual.
In 7A, Florence sophomore Trey Hurt, sophomore Reed Trapp, junior Kalen Robinson and junior David Rubolin qualified as individuals.
Muscle Shoals junior Zach Granger, eighth-grader Harper Branscome, eighth-grader Conner McCrary, freshman Ethan Buck and junior Thomas Bendall qualified as individuals in Class 6A.
In 5A, Hamilton’s Ben Moore and Brodie Pendley and Russellville’s Levi Gist qualified for state.
In 3A, Lauderdale County junior Colby Corum (5th) and Colbert Heights junior Brian Jones (8th) qualified.
In 1A-2A, sophomore Carson Graves (3rd) and junior Jairo Lopez (9th) helped Hatton finish second as a team in the Hornets’ sectional.
Tharptown’s Winston Nolen, Mars Hill’s Brock Windham, Covenant Christian’s John Glover and Belgreen’s Canaan Stough all qualified as individuals.
