Nine years ago as they arrived back in town and surveyed what was left of their close-knit community, Hackleburg baseball teammates Clint Frederick and Derrick Gober couldn’t believe what they were seeing.
A few hours earlier, it had been just another spring day and life was good in the rural northwest Alabama town.
Now, passing by the ruins of the high school, Gober had a chilling thought: “If Clint hadn’t left the keys, we would have been in that building. It was completely destroyed.”
Monday marks another anniversary of the deadly tornado outbreak of April 27, 2011 that ravaged Hackleburg and Phil Campbell, leaving 45 people dead in its wake and a lasting impact on the survivors.
Five days after the tornadoes struck and with residents still shocked and in the early throes of recovery, Gober, Frederick and the rest of the Panthers baseball team traveled to Cedar Bluff for the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.
Recently, coach Rod Hudson and some of the players recounted what they agree was a life-altering event and what it was like trying to play baseball in the aftermath of the storms. Most agreed beating Cedar Bluff in three games was a major highlight of their high school careers.
The storm
Officials had the foresight to cancel classes in Hackleburg on April 27, 2011 even though the sun was shining and it was a warm spring day. Meteorologists predicted a bout of severe weather and although not out of the ordinary for Alabama, which always sees its share of violent thunderstorms in the spring, school officials chose to err on the side of caution.
It proved to be a life-saving move. Storm warnings grew dire as thunderstorms moved across Mississippi and into Alabama.
With their second-round playoff series at Cedar Bluff just two days away, many players went to the school’s baseball field to try to get some batting practice but couldn’t get in.
Because he couldn’t get in, Curtis Randolph said he grabbed some food and headed home. An hour later, the tornado hit.
Gober and Frederick also tried to get in some swings, but couldn’t because Frederick had brought the wrong set of keys. So instead of hitting, the two headed to see friends in the Shoals.
Adam Sutherland recalled that his mother wouldn’t let him go to the baseball field due to the forecast.
“We were upset that she wouldn’t let us go,” Sutherland said. “We thought they were just crying ‘wolf.’ You never expect anything bad to happen.”
Except that day, it did.
Sutherland’s family hunkered down in their storm shelter as the tornado moved past Hamilton toward Hackleburg.
“People say tornadoes sound like trains,” he said. “It didn’t sound like a train, though. The storm shelter was shaking, rocks were falling. I could hear my mom praying – ‘Jesus. Jesus. Jesus.’”
The tornado toppled a tree on top of the shelter’s entrance, leaving only enough room for Sutherland and his brothers to get out.
When he emerged, “Everything was gone.”
Justen Gallaway remembers sirens and alarms sounding as the tornado approached. He stood outside his house hoping to get video, but when he realized it was “a legit tornado”’, Gallaway and his family huddled together in a bathroom in the middle of their house.
“At one point I really started hearing the wind. My ears started popping – something that had never happened before,” he said. “You could actually hear the waterlines being ripped out of the ground.”
When the storm passed, there was little left of the Gallaway’s house except for the bathroom and the walls around it.
“I knew it was bad. We were really lucky to be alive,” he said. “Me and my father went outside and we didn’t recognize anything. The people in the house across the street from us collected cars, and to walk outside and see their house and all the cars gone — it was something crazy to wipe all that away.”
Hudson, the coach, lived right behind the sprawling Wrangler Jeans warehouse off U.S. 43 on the east side of town. He and his family took shelter in their basement.
“My daughter, Hope, had video of it,” he said. “We got to seeing it and we couldn’t believe our eyes. We got in our safe room.”
When they emerged, the windows in the house had been blown out and there was extensive roof damage.
“You could look up and see the sky,” he said. “We went out on the hill and something inside the Wrangler building was burning – you could smell it. Everything was gone – it was awful.”
Gober, in the Shoals with Frederick, remembers getting a call from a classmate after the tornado hit.
“She was crying and I could barely understand her except that Hackleburg was gone,” he said. “It’s hard to put into words what was going through my mind.”
With spotty cellphone service, Frederick finally got a call to go through to his mother, who told him his sister had been injured by a collapsing wall but that she was OK.
When he and Gober arrived back in town, Frederick said he couldn’t believe the devastation.
“I’ll never forget when we topped the hill on 43,” he said. “It looked like the Wrangler building had been pushed down off the hill toward the creek. Oh my gosh, the debris. My stomach dropped.”
They drove past what was left of the high school when he realized how close he and Gober came to being caught in the middle of it.
“Man, we would have been right there,” Frederick said.
One of their teammates, Austin Ingle, sustained a broken arm when the tornado leveled his house and his mother had more extensive injuries.
Sutherland and his brothers Steven and Scott helped several people in their neighborhood.
Jones’ family escaped the brunt of the tornado. As he and his father walked toward town, he noticed the Baptist church was no longer standing.
“At that point we realized how severe it was,” he said. “It took hours for us to find our family members because just about everybody is kin to somebody in Hackleburg.”
With communications spotty, Hudson said it took “about two days” before he knew the status of all the team members.
Recovering from the shock of the devastation and the beginning of cleaning up the damage the EF-5 tornado did, resuming the baseball season was an afterthought.
Well, at least until that weekend.
Playing for the town
The AHSAA canceled all playoffs for that Friday and Saturday, and Hudson said he wasn’t sure the Panthers would be able to play the following Monday when they were scheduled to travel to Cedar Bluff.
“We tried to get them back to a sense of normalcy, get some smiles on their faces for a little bit,” Hudson said. “I guess I just tried to be a leader or a mentor to them at that time. I mean, it was a war zone. We had kids on the team who lost everything. The kids grew up a lot during that time.”
Jones recalls the team meeting a couple of days after the storm and agreeing that continuing the season was something it should do.
That was easier said than done. Nearly all of the team’s equipment was lost in the tornado. Most of the players had their uniforms and gloves, but the field had been destroyed along with the school and its fleet of buses.
Hudson said Hamilton High School offered to let them use the field for practice. Other schools around the area chipped with bats and balls and other equipment.
“People had lost all their stuff, so it was bad timing having to go play ball,” said Randolph, who knew two people who died and several of the injured in the storm. “But it worked out for us. It allowed for everybody to get out and have something else to focus on.”
The team traveled to Spring Garden to spend the night the day before the Cedar Bluff series.
“Honestly, it was a relief for us just to leave Hackleburg,” Hudson said. “There were Army helicopters in town and tents were set up so people could go eat. The day we left, we just wanted to get away.”
Sutherland, a standout football player who was a reserve on the baseball team, called it a relief to make the trip to Cedar Bluff.
“It was just a moment to get our minds of what had happened,” he said.
The Panthers arrived in Spring Garden where they encountered unexpected hospitality from a team they eliminated from the playoffs the week before the storm. Spring Garden donated items for the town, allowed the team to practice on its field and then fed the Panthers and their parents.
“It was surreal how people treated us,” Jones said.
Players said Hudson was a calming influence in the days leading up to the series.
“He knew what a bad situation we had been put through, but he told us he expected us to do as good as we could do,” Sutherland said. “He didn’t want any excuses.”
Added Frederick, “Coach Hudson, I never heard any former player say a bad thing about him. He’s not a man of many words, but he is a great leader and motivator.”
The best-of-three series began like you would expect for a team that had just emerged from such a disaster. Cedar Bluff pushed Hackleburg to the brink of elimination with a 9-2 win in the opener.
“For me personally, it felt like there was more pressure on that series than any other series I had ever played in,” Jones said. “It was just a sense that we were playing for something more than the team. I don’t think anybody (from outside) could comprehend what was going on.”
Even though Hackleburg lost the opener, Hudson said late in the game he felt like his team was beginning to settle into the way they usually played.
“We had a big crowd – I guess it was just people wanting to get away from Hackleburg,” he said. “It took us three or four innings to get back to baseball. They beat us in the first game, but I knew in the second game we weren’t going to be denied.”
They weren’t. Paced by four RBIs from Randolph, the Panthers rallied late for a 10-5 win that forced a deciding third game the next day.
In the deciding game, Hackleburg rallied one more time. Trailing 3-1 early, the Panthers scored seven straight runs and held on for an 8-5 win that was secured when heavy rain flooded Cedar Bluff’s field after the sixth inning.
Seth Moore got the win and Jones came on to get a save. Gallaway delivered the go-ahead RBI in the fourth inning and Randolph had a two-run single.
“That series gave us something to think about other than the town and the high school being lost,” Gober said. “It all kind of circled around to us.”
“Going back home, we were pretty excited,” Frederick said. “We had a lot of community support, and just to get to play and take our minds off what had happened was good. We had a pretty good team, but to win that series was pretty big.”
--
The aftermath
Hackleburg didn’t turn out to be a team of destiny, though. The Panthers lost in the deciding game of the next round to South Lamar and Shoals Christian went on to win the Class 1A championship. But for a little more than a week, the Panthers offered a diversion for a community trying to pick up the pieces.
Hudson called the series against Cedar Bluff one of the top memories he has as a coach.
“I don’t like to have favorites, but I will never forget that series,” he said. “When we left, it was to just get away. And when we came back, it was back to reality. We had to deal with helping rebuild Hackleburg.”
“Baseball was a good distraction for us, for everybody,” Gallaway said. “We almost forgot about what had happened. When that bus rolled back into town, though, reality set back in.”
It took quite a while for any sense of normalcy to return for the players on that 2011 Hackleburg baseball team. With the high school destroyed, classes were conducted in area churches. They helped with the clean-up efforts. Over the years, the town rebuilt and has returned to a sense of normalcy.
“I can’t think of a better memory,” Frederick said. “Those guys on that team putting everything aside and playing through all that was pretty amazing.”
