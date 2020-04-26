• Coach Rod Hudson: Still lives in Hackleburg where he remains the football coach.
• Justen Gallaway: Lives in Birmingham with his wife Hailee. He attends Jeff State and is on track to go to law school.
• Clint Frederick: Graduated from UNA. Works for 3M in Guin and lives in Spruce Pine with his wife Candace and one-month old daughter.
• Andrew Jones: In the process of moving to Muscle Shoals. Works as a Robotics engineer.
• Adam Sutherland: Lives in Hamilton. Owns Sutherland Construction Company.
• Derrick Gober: Works for Alabama Power and lives in Tuscaloosa with his wife Tiffany.
• Curtis Randolph: Lives in Hackleburg. Works as a millwright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.