Ruben Alfaro threw a touchdown pass and Colton Simmons ran 2 yards for another score as Tharptown opened the season with a win over Shoals Christian.
Tharptown scored in the first quarter when Alfaro found Nathan Lucas with a 24-yard touchdown pass. The play came after Blake Daily recovered a fumble at the SC 27-yard line.
The score remained 7-0 until the fourth quarter when Simmons capped a 10-play, 62-yard drive with his 2-yard run to make it 14-0 with 11:52 to play.
Yovani Gomez added a 24-yard field goal in the closing seconds to conclude the scoring.
Waterloo 40, Woodville 13
WATERLOO — Hayden Hester returned the opening kickoff 73 yards for a score and Junior Summerhill and Campbell Parker combined for four TDs as Waterloo blew out Woodville.
Summerhill ran for 147 yards on 12 carries and 2 TDs to push Waterloo to fifth straight season-opening win.
Parker scored on a 6-yard run to put Waterloo (1-0) out front 13-0 after the opening quarter. Summerhill pushed the lead to 19 with an 86-yard TD run with 2:26 left in the first quarter.
Samuel Peek scored his first of two touchdowns for Woodville (0-1) to make it 19-7 at halftime.
Summerhill added a 23-yard TD run and Peek scored from a yard out to make it 25-13 entering the fourth quarter, before Waterloo put it away.
Parker scored on an 11-yard run and Richard Parrish added a 26-yard touchdown run to close it.
Winston County 44, Hackleburg 16
HACKLEBURG — An 11-yard pass from Caden Jones to Josh Cooper gave Hackleburg an 8-6 lead in the first quarter, but it didn’t stand as Winston County reeled off 36 unanswered points en route to a 44-16 road win.
Austin Owens led Winston County (1-0) with TD runs of 4, 8, 49 and 4 yards.
Brooks Bonds scored on a 12-yard run and Winston County tacked on another to push the lead to 44-8 with 2:23 left in the fourth quarter.
Jones scored on a 1-yard run for Hackleburg (0-1) and Ethan Heggy converted a 2-point conversion with 32 seconds left.
Jones was 8 of 14 passing for 95 yards and added 28 yards rushing for Hackleburg. Heggy had 5 carries for 36 yards.
Marion County 41, Vina 12
Jackson Landers ran for a first-half touchdown and returned a fumble for a second-half score, but Vina could not keep up with Marion County.
Landers’ touchdown run was 37 yards and the fumble recovery came nearly the length of the field as Marion County was inside the Vina 20. Landers accounted for 124 yards.
Glen Ashley, Zach Davidson, Shannon Upton and Caden Lawler each had at least five tackles on defense for the Red Devils.
