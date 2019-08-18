Hackleburg has been one of the most consistent winners in northwest Alabama over the last decade or so. From 2009 to 2017, the Panthers won five region championships and won nine Class 1A playoff games.
2018 was not that type of year. Hackleburg was 3-7 for its worst season since 2007.
Now entering his 24th year at the school, including his 11th as head football coach, Hackleburg’s coach Rod Hudson didn’t waste time when asked what his team’s goal was entering the 2019 season.
“Our goal is to get back to the playoffs,” said Hudson, who holds an 88-30 record. “We were not used to not playing in the postseason and didn’t like staying at home.”
Offense
With six returning starters on offense, including a healthy dose of experience at the skill positions, the Panthers will look to bring back the high-scoring attack Hudson’s teams have been known for over the previous decade.
“We will still use the spread,” said Hudson. “We like to run a lot of screens and jet sweeps. We have really good skill positions returning so we need to get them the ball as quickly as possible. They will be the strength of the team.”
Wide receiver Ethan Heggy is a key returnee. The junior has been on the varsity since eighth grade and looks forward to taking on a bigger leadership role.
“We have a lot of young players that have been developing and getting better every day,” Heggy said. “I’m excited to see what they can do on the field. I started playing really young and now I’m one of the veterans. I just play as hard as I can so others will see me and do the same. I just try to get open any way I can.”
Other returning wideouts include Josh Cooper, Daniel Cooper and Noah McCarley. Tailback Trenton Pugh and H-back Carson Swinney also return, while fellow returnees Kylean Dulaney, Kade Holcomb and Jacob Rector all saw playing time on the offensive line.
“Ethan will touch the ball a lot this season,” Hudson said. “We need to get him the ball in space. Ethan, Kylean and Noah are all veterans who will need to be leaders for us. They have been playing a while for us and know our system and understand our expectations.”
After missing his last year of junior high with a torn ACL, freshman quarterback Caden Jones will take over an offense that averaged 25 points per game last season. He is cleared for the season opener against Winston County.
“I’m looking forward to just getting back out there,” Jones said. “I’m learning more on how to read coverages. The offseason has been a grind. I know that it will take time. You just have to work every day to get back and ready to play. I have had a lot of support.”
“The biggest thing he will have to adjust to will be the speed of the game. A lot of the routes that were open in junior high will not be open now.”
Jones added that playing both ways can have its advantages.
“I also play free safety on defense so it helps to see things from both sides of the ball,” he said. “It helps to learn how to anticipate plays.”
Defense
The defense will be the where Hackleburg looks to make the biggest improvement. The Panthers allowed 342 points last year, the most in school history.
Hudson said Hackleburg will split between a 3-4 and 4-3, depending on the opponent.
“A lot of the guys that stepped up for us last year will be expected to do the same this season,” Hudson said. “Kylean (Dulaney) is very good on the defensive line and will need to continue to be a leader on the field for us.”
Holcomb, Rector and Gavin Pyburn round out the returning defensive linemen while Pugh and Swinney join Jet Trywick and Joe Carter at linebacker.
The rest
• One staple on special teams that Hackleburg fans can expect to continue will be the two-point conversion.
“We are always working on special teams,” Hudson said. “We lost a long snapper and punter. We still plan to go for two a lot this year.”
• Despite a 3-7 record last year, Hudson said fans in Hackleburg are as excited and supportive as ever. He said the team is just as excited to start the new season.
“The expectations are always high here,” Hudson said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s varsity, junior high or Toy Bowl. The fans here want to win. It is something that carries over from class to class. Everyone here expects to go to the playoffs. We have a lot of young guys that will be playing varsity for the first time. That happens a lot in Class 1A. You just have to throw them out there and see what happens.”
