COURTLAND — Khori Bowling accounted for all five touchdowns as Sheffield rallied for a 34-22 win at R.A. Hubbard on Friday
After falling behind 16-0 in the opening quarter, the senior threw for 271 yards and three scores, leading the Bulldogs to 34 unanswered points. He added a pair of rushing touchdowns as Sheffield improved to 4-2 on the year.
After the Chiefs took a 16-0 lead into the second quarter, Bowling started the comeback with a 3-yard touchdown pass to Martez Smith. A 2-point conversion cut the deficit to 16-8. A 33-yard strike from Bowling to Devin Doss on the ensuing Sheffield possession made the score 16-14 before the Bulldogs took their first lead of the game late in the first half.
Bowling found the end zone from 3 yards out to give Sheffield a 22-16 lead at the break.
A pair of third-quarter touchdowns extended the Bulldogs lead to 34-16. Bowling scored from 8 yards out before finding Smith again for a 7-yard touchdown.
Demetris Bean stopped the bleeding for R.A. Hubbard, returning an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to wrap up the scoring.
Hubbertville 71, Hackleburg 48
HUBBERTVILLE – Caden Jones compiled 457 yards of offense and accounted for 5 touchdowns, but Hubbertville got the win in a shootout.
Jones threw for 377 yards and 4 touchdowns and rushed for 80 yards and a score for the Panthers (1-5).
Gage Key and Gage Alexander combined for 433 yards and 8 touchdowns for Hubbertville.
Hubbertville led 43-40 at the half.
Jones scored on a 1-yard run and threw TD passes of 70 and 50 yards to Josh Cooper, and 11 and 15 yards to Ethan Heggy. Heggy did not play in the second half after sustaining an ankle injury late the first half. He finished with 96 yards on 6 carries.
East Lawrence 9, Hatton 7
TRINITY – East Lawrence capitalized on a pair of interceptions and tallied 250 total yards to snap a 3-year skid against Hatton.
East Lawrence (2-3) ran for 128 yards and posted 12 first downs, while Hatton (1-4) managed 6 first downs and 125 total yards.
Brilliant 38, Tharptown 0
BRILLIANT – Braden Burleson ran for 2 scores and Timothy Bryant threw 2 TDs as Brilliant dealt Tharptown (1-4) its fourth loss in a row.
Burleson scored on runs of 11 and 5 yards, while Christian Darracott added a 16-yard touchdown run to put Brilliant (2-3) out front 18-0 after the first quarter.
Bryant hooked up with Wiley Hanson and Preston Conniff on TD passes of 35 and 25 yards. The Tigers closed the first half with a 50-yard interception return for a score.
Phil Campbell 29, Phillips 0
PHIL CAMPBELL – Trey Leindecker exploded for 327 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns as Phil Campbell blanked Phillips in non-region play.
It’s the first back-to-back shutout performance from Phil Campbell, which defeated Vina 42-0 last week, since 2001.
Leindecker scored on runs of 86, 13 and 82 yards for Phil Campbell (3-2). Quarterback Ben Williams, who played in place of starter Luke Barnwell, added a 3-yard TD run.
The Bobcats gained all of their 429 total yards on the ground and did not attempt a pass.
The lone threat from Phillips (0-6) came in the third quarter when the Bears reached the 1-yard line before being turned away.
Red Bay 43, Belmont 16
Jalen Vinson and Hunter King combined for more than 400 all-purpose yards and the Red Bay defense took a shutout into the fourth quarter against rival Belmont.
Vinson finished the game 11 of 18 for 247 yards, but started the scoring with a pair of rushing touchdowns for the Tigers (5-0). The junior had scoring runs of 8 and 3 yards, while a pair of 2-point conversion runs gave Red Bay a 16-0 lead at the half.
King took over in the third quarter, adding touchdown runs of 1 and 10 yards to put the Tigers ahead 30-0. He finished with 19 carries for 104 yards while Vinson also ran for 59 yards.
Colen Humphres extended the Red Bay lead to 36-0 with a 1-yard touchdown in the final minute of the third period.
Belmont avoided the shutout with a pair of fourth-quarter scores. Blake Nix added a 31-yard touchdown for the Tigers.
