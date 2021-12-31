HOMEWOOD — Kiah Key and Luke Ward scored 22 points each to lead Hartselle in an 87-32 win over Haleyville on Friday in the final day of the Homewood Metro Tournament.
featured
Haleyville falls to Hartselle in Homewood tournament
- Staff reports
-
-
- 0
News updates
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
What’s your favorite Game Day food item?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.