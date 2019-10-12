HAMILTON — Hamilton took advantage of six Russellville turnovers and blocked a punt to stun Class 5A, No. 3 Russellville 17-0 Friday night.
Jathan Jackson ran for two scores and Michael Garcia kicked a first-quarter field goal for Hamilton (6-1, 4-1).
The loss puts Russellville (6-1, 4-1) in danger of falling to the No. 3 seed in the region race and facing a road game in the first round of the upcoming playoffs. The Golden Tigers host top-ranked Jasper on Friday.
Russellville, which struggled a week ago to beat Lawrence County, couldn’t escape a turnover-filled night in which it threw three interceptions and gave away three fumbles.
Four of the turnovers came in the first half, but Russellville’s defense did a good job limiting the damage and the Tigers trailed only 3-0 on Garcia’s 35-yard field goal.
Hamilton converted a fourth-and-7 play in the third quarter and Jackson ran 3 yards for the game’s first touchdown and a 10-0.
John David McCracken blocked a punt in the fourth quarter to give Hamilton good field position at the RHS 19-yard line. Five plays later, Jackson scored on a 1-yard run to seal the win.
Russellville outgained Hamilton 187-178, but the Aggies only turned it over one time.
--
Good Hope 17, Haleyville 11
HALEYVILLE — Camden Smith ran for 109 yards, but it wasn’t enough as Haleyville fell at home to Good Hope in Class 4A, Region 5 action.
Good Hope (6-1, 3-1) led 10-0 at halftime on a 3-yard run by Colton Bagwell and a 31-yard field goal by Walter Perez.
Haleyville (3-4, 2-2) responded midway through the third quarter when Eli Musso capped an 8-play, 75-yard drive with a 3-yard TD run. The Lions then converted a 2-point conversion to make it 10-8.
A 9-yard pass from Tanner Malin to Eli Pugh pushed Good Hope’s lead 9 after three quarters.
Haleyville threated in the fourth, following an interception by Eli Wakefield. The Lions marched 87 yards on 17 plays before Jacob Lolley connected on a 22-yard field goal to make it a one-score game with 1:25 remaining. But Good Hope fielded the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.
Malin was 11 of 19 passing for 131 yards, while Bagwell ran 17 times for 95 yards for Good Hope.
--
Wilson 42, Elkmont 6
FLORENCE — The Warriors (2-5, 2-3) racked up 350 rushing yards and five touchdowns to secure its Class 4A Region 8 second win of the season.
Chris Silva carried 17 times for 104 yards and scored on a 4-yard touchdown. Tanner Melton had 15 carries for 127 yards and reached the end zone from 37 yards out.
Other scoring plays included a 30-yard touchdown run from Devin Willis, another touchdown for Melton from 3 yards out and a 8-yard touchdown by Austin Holt.
Willis carried the ball four times for 45 yards, Holt had 25 yards and Hagan Parris finished with three carries for 37 yards.
Defensively, Andrew Terry had an interception and Jeremiah Vega recovered a fumble.
--
Rogers 23, West Limestone 19
SALEM — Rogers (1-6, 1-3) picked up its first Class 4A, Region 8 win and its first win overall when it upset West Limestone.
Quarterback Jake Wallace scored on two sneaks from the one-yard line, including one with 29 seconds left in the fourth quarter to take the lead.
Austin Burgess scored on a 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, and Wallace completed a pass to Tyler Peden for the two-point conversion.
Chandler Ferris, who caught a pass from Wallace for the two-point conversion on the game's final touchdown, also grabbed two interceptions. His last interception sealed the victory.
