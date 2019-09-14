HAYDEN — Jacob Bishop threw three touchdown passes and Austin Ashley ran for two more as Russellville beat Hayden 48-20 to remain undefeated.
The Golden Tigers (3-0, 2-0), ranked fifth in Class 5A, led 28-13 at the half on two Bishop to Rowe Gallagher touchdown passes and Ashley’s two TD runs.
Gallagher caught touchdown passes of 31 and 41 yards in the first quarter as the Golden Tigers jumped in front 14-0.
Ashley’s runs of 10 yards and 2 yards in the second quarter made it 28-13 at halftime.
Bishop’s third TD pass went for 35 yards to Cole Barnett, and Caleb Matthews’ 1-yard run increased the lead to 41-13 going to the fourth quarter.
Russellville’s final score came on a 25-yard pass from Dave Amick to J.J. King.
Bishop finished 11 of 18 for 148 yards with 3 touchdowns and an interception. Ashley and Matthews, playing in place of Boots McCulloch who sat out with an injury, combined for 267 yards on 37 carries. Ashley had 148 yards and Matthews had 119 yards. Gallagher had 4 catches for 101 yards.
Hamilton 28, Dora 21
DORA — Hamilton remained undefeated, in part due to a strong running game, to hold off Dora at Horace Roberts Field.
Gabe Anglin scored two touchdowns and Robert Johnson and Jathan Jackson each scored once for the Aggies (3-0, 2-0).
Jackson’s 12-yard touchdown in the second quarter put Hamilton on top, but Dora answered on an 83-yard touchdown run by Jamaal Harris.
Anglin’s 12-yard touchdown pass and Jackson’s 2-point conversion pass to Bryant Loving gave the Aggies a 14-7 lead at halftime.
Johnson’s 22-yard TD run made it 21-7 in the third quarter, and Anglin sealed the win with a 36-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.
Northside 36, Haleyville 35 (OT)
HALEYVILLE — Haleyville rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter only to watch Northside connect on a 2-point conversion in overtime to get the win. The Lions trailed 28-17 before getting a field goal, touchdown and two-point conversion of its own over the final 7:48 to tie the game.
After a 14-yard touchdown run by Ty Black in the extra period gave Haleyville its first lead, the extra point put the Lions ahead by seven. Northside responded with a 5-yard scoring pass on its first snap of overtime. Quarterback Jake Corkren then ran in the conversion to give the Rams the victory.
Haleyville trailed throughout the game after Northside scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns to grab a 14-0 lead. Christian Chambers got the Lions on the scoreboard with a 55-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the opening period.
A 35-yard field goal by Jacob Lolley made the score 14-10 before Northside recovered a fumble and drove 27 yards in four plays to take a 21-10 lead into the half.
After a scoreless third quarter, the two teams traded scores early in the fourth. Haleyville’s Eli Musso found Eli Wakefield for a 15-yard touchdown pass. The Rams answered on the ensuing possession to regain the 11-point lead.
The Lions scored on two of their final three possessions to tie the game. After a 37-yard field goal by Lolley made it 28-20, Haleyville got one more chance after recovering a fumble with 4:08 remaining. Three plays later, Black scored from 5 yards out and Musso ran in the conversion to tie the game at 28-28 with 2:56 remaining.
