GREENHILL — Rogers set a school record and kept its playoff hopes alive by blowing out Elkmont 83-29 for its second Class 4A, Region 8 win in a row.
The Pirates’ 83 points is the highest single-game total achieved in school history, topping the previous mark of 56 set against Loretto in 2017 and tied against Elkmont in 2018. The win raises the stakes for the Pirates against Central on Friday, with both schools still vying for the final playoff spot.
Darby Clemmons led Rogers’ offensive explosion with 127 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while sophomore Austin Keeton ran for 106 yards and two scores. Austin Burgess added two rushing TDs. Walker Balentine, Andrew Hanback, Jacob Wallace and Logan Evans also scored for Rogers.
Wallace completed all six of his passes for 130 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown to Tyrus Ward.
Rogers outgained Elkmont 708 to 276 in total yardage. The Pirates ran for 578 yards and tallied 30 first downs.
Rowe Allen was 21 of 49 passing for Elkmont for 281 yards and 4 touchdowns. Hunter Broadway caught 3 TDs and had 72 receiving yards.
--
Fayette County 27, Haleyville 13
FAYETTE — Haleyville’s shot at the postseason will be decided next week as the Lions fell on the road to Fayette County in Class 4A, Region play.
The loss moves Haleyville (3-5, 2-3) into a fourth-place tie with Cordova (3-5, 2-3), which hosts the winner-take-all matchup on Friday.
Jason Robinson scored on a 2-yard run and Carter Sanford connected with Darius Lloyd on a 42-yard touchdown pass to put the Tigers out front 14-0 after the opening quarter.
Haleyville trimmed the lead to 4 in the second quarter on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Eli Musso to Austin Barry and a 32-yard field goal from Jacob Lolley, but it was close as the Lions would get.
Robinson scored on runs of 3 and 44 yards to put the game away in the second half, while Haleyville managed just a field goal, a 37 yarder by Lolley.
--
Hamilton 17, Lawrence County 16
Lawrence County's Ty Hutto connected with Malik Strickland on a touchdown pass with 27 seconds to play, but Hamilton's JD McCracken intercepted a two-point conversion pass and Hamilton held on for another narrow win in Class 5A, Region 7 action.
“I went with my gut,” Lawrence County coach Rich Dutton said. “The kids had played hard and wanted to get the win and going for two eliminated the chance of a blocked or missed kick.”
The Red Devils recovered the ensuing onside kick but ran out of clock.
Hamilton (7-1, 5-1) will earn no worse than a No. 2 seed in the playoffs and will have a first round playoff game at home. The Aggies visit top-ranked and unbeaten Jasper next week for the region championship.
“These guys, No. 1 they believe and No. 2 is they never quit and that's a deadly combination,” Hamilton coach Rodney Stidham said.
Hutto connected with Garrett Lee for the other Lawrence County touchdown in the first quarter. Hamilton's Robert Johnson had a touchdown run, and Michael Garcia hit a field goal.
Gabe Anglin had a short touchdown run to give Hamilton a 17-10 lead with a minute to go.
Lawrence County (3-5, 2-4) wrap up region play next week at Corner.
