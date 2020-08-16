Few programs in Alabama went through a bigger schematic change than Haleyville did before last season, shifting from a pass-oriented spread offense in 2018 to a run-dominant Wing-T in 2019.
“It took some getting used to being in a three-point stance at all times,” senior lineman Trevor Jordan said.
The Lions might have felt like they transferred from Texas Tech to Navy.
“I like the Wing-T better than the spread,” senior fullback/linebacker Camden Smith said. “We’re getting faster, but we weren’t the fastest team to run the spread. I feel like this Wing-T offense is the kind of plays we want to do. It fits us better than the spread did.”
To be fair, Haleyville made six consecutive playoff appearances from 2012-17 running the spread. But though Haleyville fell short of the Class 4A playoffs in Chris Musso’s first season as coach, there is reason to believe the program can get back there soon.
“I think Coach Musso offers a discipline that is really going to be successful for us, for not only our team right now but also for the future,” senior linebacker Reece Townsend said. “I think that any time you have discipline and energy and a goal to focus on, it’s always going to be good.”
Playoff qualification is a logical goal for Haleyville, which lost three region games by single digits. The Lions’ two region wins were also by nine points or less.
“This team is a lot further (along) than we were at this time last year,” Musso said. “We’re very excited.”
Offense
As you might expect for a team adjusting to a new system, Haleyville’s offensive stats from 2019 are modest. The Lions averaged 16.7 points per game, their fewest since 2010.
But Musso is confident the Lions will take a big step forward given a full year of understanding how the offense works.
“Overall, I thought they got better as the season went along, and I think they understand what we’re doing now a lot better,” he said.
His son, junior Eli Musso, returns as the quarterback. Smith is the fullback — a key position for Haleyville. Austin Barry and Will Bartes will play running back. Smith and Barry are both seniors.
Kane Gravitt-Tucker and Dane Warren are at receiver along with Kristian Gravitt-Tucker — Kane’s brother — who did not play last year.
At right tackle, Jordan anchors an offensive line with four returning starters.
Defense
Haleyville’s 4-2-5 defense will be led by a defensive line Musso said he thinks is the team’s deepest unit. Hayden Tidwell and Ty Morgan are back at defensive tackle. Trevor Jordan and team newcomer Alex Tomás will help, too.
Justin Miller returns at defensive end after missing most of last season due to injury. Kristian Gravitt-Tucker, Case Jordan and Antonio Ramos should also be factors.
“I want to brag on the linemen like Trevor,” the linebacker Townsend said. “When they do their job, it makes my job easier. They’re sacrificing their stat line to pad mine. They do a great job. It’s really fun to play when you’ve got great teammates like that.”
There’s also reason for confidence at linebacker, where Haleyville returns last year’s leading tackler (Townsend), one of the leading tacklers from two years ago who didn’t play last year (Joe Morgan) and starter Dustin Benefield.
Barry and Kane Gravitt-Tucker return as cornerbacks. Matthew Coleman, Jarrett Baggett, Tyler Silas and Aaron Marshall all earned at least one start last year at safety as Haleyville dealt with injuries.
Haleyville held opponents to 21.9 points per game last year, the best mark in three seasons. Highlight performances included a 7-0 win over Oak Grove and 15-6 win over Curry.
The rest
• Jacob Lolley, a senior, should be a special teams asset as kicker and punter.
“He’s kind of an under-the-radar kid. He can absolutely crush it. He missed one field goal the whole entire year last year,” Musso said. “I think it was a 49(-yarder) at the buzzer at Northside, and he was a foot short.”
• Though Haleyville won only three games last year, five of the six losses were by two touchdowns or less. A 35-0 loss to Russellville was the lone exception.
“I think that we still played good football,” Musso said. “Now I think they realize that every game we play, if we’re doing what we’re supposed to do, we’re going to have the opportunity in the game, and then you’ve just got to go down and make plays.”
• Smith wants to mentor Andrew Barton, a freshman ball carrier.
“I definitely think he’ll get to see some time out there this year,” Smith said. “I’m going to take him under my wing and get him ready for Fridays. That’s what I knew as a senior I’d have to do.”
Said Musso: “It’s a good legacy to leave.”
