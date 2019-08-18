Chris Musso saw some fine plays from his Haleyville football team during a 7-on-7 scrimmage this summer, but he noticed several of the Lions came off the field afterward without much reaction.
So the next day at practice, he told players to find a teammate and come up with a celebration gesture they could share after completing the drill together.
Musso does not want the Lions chest-thumping in games, of course, but his point was he wants players to embrace moments in which a teammate excels.
“That’s a learned behavior, learning how to celebrate other people’s successes, and when you do that it’s a lot more fun,” Musso said. “We want to be disciplined in everything that we do, but we want those guys to have fun.”
That’s part of a larger theme for the first-year coach, who came from Locust Fork to try and lead Haleyville to its first winning season since 2016. He wants to give the Lions more responsibility as the year goes on so they gain a sense of ownership of the program.
“A coach-led team is good and you’ve got to have coaches that are leaders, but when the players start leading, you start separating yourself from other teams,” Musso said. “That’s what we’re doing right now.”
Senior receiver/cornerback Brayden Hutcheson is excited for the opportunity.
“This community’s been crazy for us. Even the past two years, we’ve had losing records. They’ve still been here every game,” Hutcheson said. “It means a lot. It makes you realize you’re not just playing for a few people here and there. And you want to give them the best show you can give them.”
Offense
Haleyville is switching from a pass-heavy offense it used under coach Todd McNutt to a run-heavy offense Musso hopes will allow him to capitalize on the team’s running back depth.
“That’s been a big adjustment,” he said. “You’ve got to change everything because it’s just a different philosophy, but the kids have responded really well and they’ve worked really, really hard at it. It takes some time to get that mentality changed.”
Haleyville scored 204 points last year, its lowest total since 2011 and barely half of what it scored in 2016.
Seniors Ty Black, Nick Whitman and Jackson Kennedy are among six to eight running backs, but the new offense should allow lots of people to get involved.
Sophomore Eli Musso leads three quarterback candidates, with the others being senior Brantson Lambert and freshman Justin Coleman.
Caleb Williams and Austin Barry are among the older receivers, and Matthew Baugus and Reece Townsend can play tight end.
Musso said the offensive line has been a pleasant surprise, with Trevor Jordan leading the way at a tackle spot. Josh Weaver is also big and strong, while Case Jordan and Kobe Hood could see time at guard. Brody Gravitt or Ty Morgan will play center. Dawson Hyde and Hayden Tidwell are among several other candidates for playing time.
Defense
Musso appears to have a good group of defensive linemen. Justin Miller will be a one-way player at one defensive end spot, and three-year starter Matthew Stephens will be at the other.
“He’s a beast. Just a big, strong kid. Just tough,” Musso said of Stephens.
Hayden Tidwell, a tackle, might have the best technique of the group and might be paired alongside “country strong” 347-pound Ryan Baccus, who didn’t play football the past couple years.
Townsend, Jordan and Camden Smith are among the linebackers Haleyville will use.
Kennedy could start at safety, with Lambert, Coleman, Eli Wakefield and Jarrett Baggett competing for time. Look for Hutcheson and Barry to play cornerback often, with Williams, Jonathan Cagle and freshman Will Bartis getting chances, too.
The Lions were 3-0 last year when the defense allowed 20 points or fewer but 0-7 otherwise.
Musso has made tackling and sometimes even wrestling a bit a routine aspect of practice since being hired, and he said his players have taken to it well.
“You can’t say we want to be a physical defense and not be physical all the time. So everything we do is about that,” he said. “I’ve been really pleased with it honestly.”
The rest
• Kennedy, Coleman and Christian Chambers can punt. Jacob Lolley and Eric Hollinghurst both kick.
• The Lions want to be handle tough situations better this year.
“Last year we were strong physically, but mentally when it came down to it in the fourth quarter, second half and fourth quarter especially, we’d give up on ourselves,” Hutcheson said.
“We gave up on our teammates, too,” senior lineman Dawson Hyde said.
• Last season broke a program-best six-year streak of making the playoffs.
“We have conditioned, and I think we’re going to have a good season,” Baccus said earlier this summer. “The spring game was hot that day, and we have come a long way since that day. All of us out there were about to die. (But) I could go out there right now and I’d be fine, I feel like.”
