Jathan Jackson threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Bryant Loving with 55 seconds left, and Hamilton beat Cordova 19-14 Friday night.
Loving scored at the front left pylon.
Gabe Anglin had a five-yard touchdown run for Hamilton in the second quarter, and Jathan Jackson added a three-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
“I thought we played exceptionally well for a first game,” coach Rodney Stidham said, adding there is “lots to clean up.”
“They did what it took to win, which should build some momentum for us,” he said.
Hamilton beat Cordova 32-0 last year, but Stidham said Cordova has improved a lot and he expects them to compete well in their region.
Stidham named Tayten Lann and Gabe Anglin among the Aggies’ defensive standouts. He said the team was in a great mood after the win.
“Our kids, they’re fired up. They’re fired up,” he said. “They’re ready for our Labor Day practice, which is usually a really good one for us.”
Hamilton hosts West Point in a Class 5A, Region 7 game next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.