Hamilton junior John David McCracken has made a few interceptions this season from his linebacker position, but he ranks last week’s against Lawrence County (Ala.) at the top.
The Red Devils were looking for a game-winning two-point conversion. McCracken jumped in front of the intended receiver, and a few minutes later Hamilton had secured a 17-16 win to guarantee at least a second-place finish in Class 5A, Region 7.
“The reason that’s the best to me is it secured a home playoff game,” McCracken said.
After three straight seasons with a playoff appearance, the Aggies (7-1, 5-1) are on their way back and will host their first round playoff game as one of the top two seeds in the region.
McCracken, senior quarterback Jathan Jackson and senior tight end/defensive end Christian Loving believe their team’s cohesion and leadership have helped propel them to their first season with at least seven wins since 2014.
Tonight’s game at Jasper – moved up a day due to a rainy Friday forecast – is for the region championship. Hamilton hasn’t won a region title since 2013.
Jasper (8-0, 6-0) has won every region game by at least three touchdowns and is ranked No. 1 in the state’s Class 5A poll.
Coach Rodney Stidham’s Aggies know if they’re going to last several weeks in the playoffs, this is the type of opponent they’ll be seeing.
“They have obviously pretty good athletes, and so that’ll make us better on both sides of the ball,” Jackson said.
A cynic might say Hamilton has been lucky. The Aggies average only 20.8 points per game this year and have won four games this year by single digits – three of those requiring a score in the final minutes.
But an optimist might say a good team makes its own luck and Hamilton deserves credit for finding ways to win even when things aren’t perfect.
“Everybody works together,” Loving said, noting he was encouraged to see such a focused group of teammates at the first summer practice. “When you work together, you get stuff done.”
Classmates and other people in the community seem excited.
“Seven and one has a ring to it,” McCracken said, acknowledging he’s thankful for big crowds that make fill the stands and stand up and yell on defensive third downs. “ … People hear that and say ‘I need to watch out and pay attention to those kids.’”
Jackson said while he and his teammates appreciate the love from classmates and others in Hamilton (“We listen to it just a little bit”) they know better than to let enthusiasm from the school and community go to their heads.
The Aggies lost 28-7 three weeks ago to a Hayden team that’s 3-6, so they know a subpar performance will be punished. Jackson said the team had a rare poor practice earlier that week.
“We learned from that that we have to prepare a lot better,” he said.
Win or lose tonight, the Aggies will be on the field Nov. 8 for a playoff game with an opportunity to make more good memories.
“It just feels so good that we have a chance to make a run,” Jackson said.
