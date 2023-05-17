alert centerpiece spotlight Hatton to play for state championship Staff reports May 17, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Hatton’s Bradyn Mitchell (1) reacts coming off the mound after striking out a Sumiton Christian batter during the AHSAA North Regional last week at the Florence Sportsplex. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY] Dan Busey/TimesDaily Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OXFORD — Hatton, after a Wednesday morning victory, will play for a state championship Wednesday afternoon.Bradyn Mitchell threw a four-hitter, and the Hornets posted a walkoff 1-0 victory over Wicksburg in the Class 2A winners' bracket final.Hatton (33-21) moves into the finals and needs one victory to take its ninth state championship.The Hornets will play either Wicksburg, J.U. Blacksher or Pleasant Valley at 5 p.m. Wednesday for the championship.Marlie Hood led off the bottom of the seventh and fell behind 0-2 in the count. After a foul and a ball, she was hit by a pitch.Dagen Brown hit an infield single, moving courtesy runner Jazz Mason to second, before Morgan Lane bunted Mason to third and Brown to second.Brianna Oliver bunted to the pitcher, but Mason came home with the winning run. 