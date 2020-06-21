Hillary Carpenter went from dominating on the mound at Hatton to setting records at North Alabama.
Today, the former Hillary Carpenter — now known as Hillary Terry — is a member of the TimesDaily’s all-decade softball team, a mother of two boys, Remington and Ryles, and teaches fifth grade at West Morgan High School.
She’s briefly been involved with softball after her UNA career, serving as the pitching coach for West Morgan her first year while teaching, but has since decided to step away from the game to spend time with family.
Nevertheless, Terry looks back fondly on her memories with the Hornets and the Lions, whether it was winning four straight Class 2A championships at Hatton or bringing the 2016 NCAA Division II championship to Florence.
“The chemistry,” Terry said of what she remembers most about both teams. “Seems like a pattern from Hatton to UNA.”
Starting with the Hornets, Terry got her start in ninth grade on a team in 2010 that was young. A large group of seniors left and Terry said there was a vibe that the Hornets would struggle.
“We were kind of starting from scratch,” Terry said. “‘I remember telling people, don’t come to our games, we’re not going to be very good.’”
Turns out, it was quite the opposite. Carpenter helped lead the Hornets to a state championship and was tournament MVP.
The theme continued the next three years. By her senior year in 2013, there were eight seniors and one junior on the field.
“We led a foundation (and) were together for a really long time,” Terry said. “So, we were used to each other and again, had that chemistry.”
When deciding on where to go to college, Terry wanted to be close to home because, as she admitted, she’s a homebody. At first, she wanted to go to Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, but was weary of staying in the dorms, an hour away from home.
The night before her senior year, she went to a tryout camp at UNA and was offered while there.
Turns out, the decision was a good one.
Terry finished her UNA career as one of the Lions’ most dominant pitchers. She remains UNA's all-time leader with 90 wins and still holds a number of other records.
Not to mention, she helped the Lions win their first national championship in 2016. She was named tournament MVP.
“(It was) really a dream,” Terry said. “We had a stocked batting lineup, we had the defense to back me up all the time and (former UNA pitcher) Raven (Cole) up. It was just all the way around an amazing year.”
While the 2016 season was certainly a high point, playing for head coach Ashley Cozart helped her be as successful as she was. Terry, who as a player was hard on herself, noticed that Cozart approached each player based on their personality, which ultimately helped her grow as a player.
“She understood that I wasn’t the type of player that she could just yell at and I guess show disappointment,” Terry said. “She was so good to just always build me up when she felt like I was discouraged. … I dont think I could've made it all four years without her being my coach, because of how she handled coaching me as a an individual.”
After leaving UNA, Terry moved to Jacksonville, North Carolina, to live with her husband who is stationed there with the military.
Three years ago, she moved home, started teaching at West Morgan and tried her hand at coaching, even connecting with a former opponent. Hannah Draper pitched at Shorter while Terry was with the Lions and was also a teacher and coach with the Rebels.
It was a tough decision to step away from coaching, she said, but her kids come first. One day, she said, maybe she can return when her kids are older.
"Right now, (family), that's the most important thing for me,” Terry said. “(But) I would love to be a coach, be a part of that sport, it will always be one of my first loves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.