Zane Harville saw the spark and felt the energy throughout Hatton’s team.
A late-season surge a year ago, though it didn’t net the Hornets a playoff berth, left them with some hope, some optimism and some confidence that 2020 would be better.
Sure, a teensy-weensy pandemic interrupted what the Hornets considered a roll toward this year, but the twinkle in their eyes remains.
Continuing that late-season success — and avoiding the early troubles it followed — is atop Hatton’s new-season recipe.
“It definitely helped,” Harville, a senior receiver/safety, said of Hatton closing last year with four wins in its last five games.
“It got everybody excited for this season, then all this corona stuff happened and that nipped it in the bud. Now we’re out there again and putting the work in.”
The final tally was a 5-5 season with no playoffs, but the Hornets want to draw on that late success and learn from the early stumbles.
Hatton, at the midway point, was 1-4 with a four-game losing streak. None of the four could be considered a skull-dragging, but they were losses nonetheless.
When you’re 1-4, finishing 5-5 is almost satisfactory.
“We finished off pretty strong,” senior linebacker Brock Pace said. “I felt like we had some confidence built up the last few games. That was a good thing for us. We got a few wins on the back end of the season after we started pretty rough.”
“Hopefully, that will carry on to this season. It felt pretty good to win those last few games. Maybe it will carry on over.”
The finale gave Hatton its final thrust with an overtime victory over a 3A playoff-bound Clements.
“I think fans seeing that got excited for this year,” senior running back/safety Jaxson Mitchell said. “We were all excited, too.”
Offense
Having a returning quarterback, with two running backs back, too, is another reason for Hatton’s hopes.
And quarterback Briley Kirby isn’t going anywhere soon. He’s just a sophomore who threw for 1,100 yards and ran for 500 last season.
“He’s gotten a lot better,” Harville said. “We stay in touch and work extra. We’re staying on each other working out in the weight room (and) a lot of people are increasing their weights, even though we took a giant break.”
With Kirby’s experience, the Hornets may throw a little more, too. Hatton opened last year with a run-oriented Wing-T plan but transitioned to a spread after its early struggles.
“He came in last year as a freshman and saw significant playing time, did a good job and throws the ball really well,” coach Denton Bowling said. “If we’re able to throw it, that will open up the run game for our two running backs who are both pretty efficient runners.”
Mitchell ran for 800 yards last year. Carter Reed, who was a receiver/running back, had 500 yards rushing and 400 receiving.
“They were big-time players in our offense,” Bowling said.
Defense
Hatton’s biggest questions are up front, both on defense and offense. The Hornets lost a big piece in first-team All-State lineman Gage Saint, who is now at Troy.
Gone is linebacker Justin Crumpton, who is third in school history in tackles, Bowling said. Gone is free safety Brannon Dellaporta.
“Next man up,” Bowling said.
Hatton returns six defensive starters and five on offense. Pace and Mitchell are both three-year starters.
“We’re asking those guys to step up,” Bowling said. “Brock had a tremendous year two years ago, statistically speaking. Last year, statistically, he didn’t have as good a year, but you also saw a lot of teams go away from him, which usually happens when you have a player do things right. Brock knows the defense inside and out, so we’re going to rely heavily on him.”
Pace, after 80 tackles as a sophomore, managed just 60 last year.
“They were scared and didn’t want to get hit,” Harville said of how foes avoided Pace. “I’ll say he gets about 70 this year.”
The rest
• Lineman Aiden Smith, after a season-ending knee injury midway through last year, is back and expected to make a major contribution, Bowling said. Smith is 6-foot-1, 280 pounds.
“He has that traditional Hatton size, really good feet, good hips,” Bowling said. “We’re going to ask a lot of him this year.”
• Weston Burney stepped in for Smith as an eighth-grader. He’s now a freshman who faces big expectations from teammates.
“He’s matured a lot from when he came in for Aiden,” Mitchell said. “They’ve all gotten more mature as they’ve gotten older. That’s why I hope they make a big jump this year.”
• The Hornets, after going 6-4 in 2018 and 5-5 last year, are hoping to avoid a losing season for the third straight year. Hatton hasn’t done that since 1996-98.
