RED BAY — Red Bay’s defense showed out in its 20-0 homecoming win over Hatton on Friday.
The Tigers (3-0) limited the Hornets (1-1) to 92 total yards.
“Our defense did a good job of keeping everybody in front,” said Red Bay head coach Michael Jackson. “We like to play good defense and tonight our defense led us.”
The connection between quarterback Jalen Vinson and receiver Arden Hamilton resulted in two scores .Vinson tacked on another on the ground.
The game was scoreless into the second quarter before Logan Scott pressured Hatton quarterback Briley Kerby into an intentional grounding call in the end zone for a safety. The play by Scott atoned for a fumble that stopped a Red Bay scoring threat.
The Tigers made the most of the resulting possession. A 38-yard run by Hunter King set up the first scoring strike from Vinson to Hamilton of 20 yards, and the Tigers took an 8-0 lead into halftime.
Vinson-to-Hamilton clicked again on a third-and-16 call from the Red Bay 36. The junior quarterback found Hamilton as he was breaking past his defender. The senior receiver grabbed the pass and turned it into a 64-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead.
Vinson’s 9-yard touchdown run closed out the scoring. He finished with 150 passing yards through the air, with 117 of them to Hamilton. Vinson added 87 rushing yards on 11 carries.
Gavin Edgmon led the Tigers with 8 tackles, including one for loss. Hunter Burks added six tackles - including a potential touchdown saving tackle on a punt return - while Cameron McKinney had three tackles for loss and Kyser Jackson aided with an interception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.