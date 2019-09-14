SHEFFIELD — Khori Bowling threw 3 touchdowns and the Bulldog defense blanked Hatton in the second half to lift Sheffield to a 20-8 Class 2A, Region 7 win.
“We’re really proud of these guys,” Sheffield coach David Hufstedler said. “Defensively, we played probably our best game tonight, especially in the second half. We’re just trying to get better each week, but it’s a huge region win for us.”
As an encore to his four-touchdown performance a week ago, AJ Cherry hauled in touchdown passes of 26 and 98 yards from Bowling to give Sheffield (3-1, 2-0) a 14-0 advantage after the first quarter.
“It was a little “pick your poison” tonight,” Hufstedler said. “They were trying to stop our other guys and AJ stepped up and had a great game for us.”
Kaiden Taylor got Hatton (1-2, 0-2) on the board midway through the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run.
Sheffield responded on its next possession with a 9-yard TD pass from Bowling to DJ Smith to push the lead to 20-8 with 4:06 left in the second quarter. Hatton then marched the length of the field, but was stuffed at the Bulldog 1-yard line just before halftime.
Sheffield finished with 305 total yards, with 123 rushing. Bowling was 9 of 16 passing for 182 yards, while DJ Smith added 47 rushing yards on 10 carries.
Hatton tallied 300 yards, with 224 on the ground. Jaxson Mitchell has 25 carries for 122 yards, while Brandon Reed ran 17 times for 93 yards.
