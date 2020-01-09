Boys
Amauri Young
Loretto
The senior had 19 points and seven rebounds in a win over Rossview. "Amauri not only scored the ball for us but did a tremendous job for us defensively and also making great decisions with the basketball,” coach Greg Tipps said. “In the fourth quarter, he refused to let us lose with some big-time plays."
Girls
Kennedi Hawkins,
Florence
The senior scored a team-high 17 points in a 59-54 win over Phil Campbell. "Kennedi does so many things for our basketball team," Florence coach Will Copeland said. "She is our leading scorer, rebounder and shot blocker. She deserves this award for the value she brings to our basketball program."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees. Boys: Brooks’ Knute Wood and Wilson’s Brycen Parrish. Girls: Covenant Christian’s Ashlee Gann and Phillips’ Ally McCollum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.