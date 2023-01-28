HAZEL GREEN — Hazel Green had no problem Friday and Saturday recording its 86th and 87th consecutive wins and eclipsing Lauderdale County's AHSAA girls record.
featured
Hazel Green cruises to record-setting wins
- Staff reports
-
-
- 0
News updates
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- 'She's got the green light': Deshler's Siegel sets national career 3-point record
- Shirley Oakley Wooten
- Monday blaze destroys Center Star home
- Richard Neale Taylor, Sr.
- Parole denied for convicted Lauderdale Co. murderer
- Pamela Leigh Peden
- Carolyn Underwood
- Luther 'Buker' Throngberry Young III
- Gerald King
- Donald Edward Goode
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.