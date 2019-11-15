The junior rushed 15 times for 176 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a 31-yard touchdown pass as the Panthers defeated Valley Head 34-19 in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs. "Ethan really played well," coach Rod Hudson said. "He ran the ball hard the entire game, had some big runs and caught some key passes for TDs. He also went over 1,000 yards for the season against Valley Head. Very hard worker, good leader for us."
Congratulations to this week’s other nominees: Lauderdale County’s Will Adams and Florence’s Ted Borden.
Girls voting will resume this week with the start of basketball season.
