FLORENCE — Jameris Lee’s buzzer-beating floater at the end of the third quarter did not clinch a win, but at that moment it sure seemed likely Tuesday was going to end as a good night for the Florence Falcons.
Lee’s floater capped a 15-0 run, and the Falcons held off a late charge by Bob Jones for a 63-52 win over the Patriots.
It was a good start to Class 7A, Area 8 play for the Falcons (13-5, 1-0).
“We played hard. We played defense,” Florence coach Anthony Reid said. “But the third thing we did – we listened very well. And that’s been the thing. We haven’t been listening or making changes in the game. It’s been hard for us to do.
“But tonight we made some changes while the game went on and I thought they did a good job of that.”
Florence senior Dee Beckwith led all scorers with 18 points. Kortez Burge scored 12 and Jameris Lee had 11. Jeffrey Watson came off the bench for nine points – seven in the first half to help keep Florence in front. (The Falcons never trailed.)
“Everybody looks at him as the main person, the main scorer,” Lee said of Beckwith. “But little do they know we’ve got some bucket-getters.”
Lee is one of them and hit a 3 from the top of the key in the third quarter to trigger the 15-0 run. Beckwith followed with a steal and one-hand flush, and Jaeden Webster hit a layup.
Kortez Burge, Lee and Watson all followed with baskets before Lee’s short floater just before the third-quarter buzzer.
“If we just keeping playing like that every game, we’ll be a dangerous team,” Lee said.
The Falcons had a few turnovers in the fourth quarter allowing Bob Jones to stay in the game a little longer, but the margin never shrunk below nine points in that final period.
“He played tremendous,” Reid said of Lee. “The thing Jameris has been struggling with is getting us into what we’re trying to do, our sets and stuff like that, and he did a good job getting the ball where it needed to be and who it needed to be going to.
“Then he played pretty good at the point, except right there at the end, but overall he had an exceptional game.”
Reid said the Falcons want to maintain the standard set by last year’s 29-4 team, for which only Beckwith and Jatavion Anderson saw significant playing time.
Lee, Burge and Webster are all starters who had at most limited varsity experience entering this season. The Falcons took a step forward Tuesday toward proving how high their potential is.
“That’s what we’ve talked about. We don’t want to be a team that’s just one (year) and then you don’t hear about us no more,” Reid said. “We want to be consistent every year, in the fight for an area championship, getting to the regionals. … It’s an old team but it’s not a very experienced team.”
Jalen Jackson scored 15 points for Bob Jones (17-5), but Florence held the Patriots’ top two players – Jadan Coleman and Jalen Myers – to 12 and seven points, respectively. Tyrell Morgan and Chandler Porter also had nine each.
That took a strong defensive effort from the Falcons.
“Playing at home and knowing it’s an area game, I thought they played extremely well,” Reid said.
--
Girls
Bob Jones 47, Florence 41
Florence opened with a 9-0 run and didn’t trail until there was 4:03 left in the game, but a difficult fourth quarter cost the Falcons in a 47-41 loss to Bob Jones.
Ahead 33-29 after three quarters, the Falcons were 6-for-12 at the foul line in the final period and made only one field goal – a basket in the lane by Kennedi Hawkins with 35 seconds left. Bob Jones outscored Florence 18-8 in the fourth quarter.
Hawkins had 19 points for Florence and Nakya Weakley scored 11.
Daigeona Guinn scored 14 points for Bob Jones and Kamryn Knight added 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.