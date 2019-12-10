This is Barry McFall’s 27th year as a head basketball coach at Waterloo High School, but tonight’s game will be unlike any other in his career.
The opposing head coach will be his son.
Skyler McFall, 21, is in his first year as the head coach of the Shoals Christian boys, who visit Waterloo at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Skyler said a win could help his young team carry momentum into Christmas but acknowledged this game has significance beyond wins and losses.
“I’m pretty sure going back to Waterloo tomorrow, seeing everybody, sitting on the opposite side, will be a little different,” he said.
Barry McFall, 53, has heard people call his son a good, young coach.
“I tell them to just leave the young part out,” Barry said. “He’s been on the bench for 18 years with me … He’s as prepared to coach a team as people that have been an assistant coach for 15 years.”
Skyler would film Waterloo games as a fourth-grader and coached Waterloo youth teams as he got older. After graduating high school in 2016, Skyler served as his dad’s assistant.
He has also assisted Scott Whittle on the AAU Nike Elite Stars team for the last three years.
Skyler is a year and a half away from graduating from Athens State, and he’s balancing his own education with the logistics of coaching a varsity basketball team.
“It’s been a little difficult, but I’ve got some really understanding teachers,” Skyler said. “I’ve got some really understanding kids and parents.”
To fit everyone’s schedule and the Shoals Christian gym’s availability, most of the Flame’s practices are from 6 to 7:30 a.m. Skyler said one or two of the kids don’t like it, but the rest don’t seem to mind.
“I would say that some of the morning practices are better than the ones in the evening,” he said.
Skyler said he knew what he was getting into but acknowledged some aspects of leading a team are harder than he thought. Still, he appreciates the players’ parents being supportive.
“They all keep telling me I’m doing a good job,” he said. “They understand I’m young.”
So are some of the kids. Shoals Christian routinely starts two eighth-graders – Clark Hughes and Sam Storie – and the Flame has a 3-4 record with wins over Vina, Cherokee and Hackleburg.
Barry McFall has been present for all of those wins and is glad Skyler’s first win did not come at his expense.
Barry joked that Skyler was never big on sweeping the floor or cleaning up (“I ain’t missing him on any of those things.”) but said his son sees things in the game before they happen and makes good suggestions.
“I do miss helping him,” Skyler said. “But moving on from Waterloo and going to Shoals Christian and doing my own thing is really what I needed to do at this point in my life.”
Barry thinks back on the start of his own coaching career and admits he might not have been ready to be a high school coach when he started.
“It’s just trying to relate some of those things to him,” Barry said. “ … I made quite a few mistakes when I was younger.
“He’s asked me some things and I’ve told him, but I’ve always waited for him to ask me.”
Shoals Christian and Waterloo are both in Class 1A, Area 16. Along with Cherokee, they are underdogs in an area headlined by Covenant Christian and Mars Hill – both of which made the Northwest Regional last year.
Barry said coaching is a “natural progression” for a child he remembers sitting on the bench tossing water on the players as a 3-year-old before growing up and getting involved in the different tasks coaches handle.
“I think from the get go that’s what he was going to do,” Barry said of Skyler being a coach.
Said Skyler: “He knows this is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. I think it’s going to be special for the both of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.