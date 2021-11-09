Madie Krieger Rogers basketball
Rogers' Madie Krieger, shown here in last year's Northwest Regional semifinal against Hamilton, scored 27 points Tuesday.

 Dan Busey/TimesDaily

UAH commit Madie Krieger scored 27 points and eighth-grader Charlee Gail Ellis added 15 to help the reigning Class 4A state champion Rogers girls basketball team beat Elkmont 64-47.

