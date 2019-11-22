190220 Deshler vs Rogers 30
Buy Now

Rogers' players celebrate their Class 4A regional championship last season. The Pirates will try to defend their Class 4A state championship this season. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]

 MATT MCKEAN

NOTE: All schedules subject to change. Compiled from C2Cschools.com

--

Belgreen Bulldogs

Nov. 21;Winfield

Nov. 22;at Hackleburg

Nov. 23;Deshler

Nov. 26;Cullman

Dec. 3;Phillips

Dec. 5;at Winfield

Dec. 6;Brilliant

Dec. 10;at Vina

Dec. 12;at Tharptown

Dec. 13;Phil Campbell

Dec. 19;Russellville

Jan. 3;at Phillips

Jan. 6;at Russellville

Jan. 9;Vina

Jan. 10;at Brilliant

Jan. 20;at Lindsay Lane Christian

Jan. 21;R.A. Hubbard

Jan. 23;Phil Campbell

Jan. 27;Hackleburg

Jan. 30;at Red Bay

Jan. 31;at Deshler

--

Brooks Lions

Nov. 21;Lexington

Nov. 22;Sheffield

Nov. 25;at Colbert County

Nov. 26;at West Morgan

Dec. 3;Mars Hill

Dec. 6;at Rogers

Dec. 10; Elkmont

Dec. 13;West Limestone

Dec. 14;Lauderdale County

Dec. 16-20 TimesDaily Classic (G)

Dec. 16-20 TimesDaily Classic (B)

Dec. 21;at Central

Dec. 23;at Lauderdale County

Dec. 30;Colbert County

Jan. 3;Central

Jan. 4;at Wilson

Jan. 6;Athens

Jan. 10;at West Limestone

Jan. 17;at Elkmont

Jan. 18;at Lauderdale County Tournament

Jan. 27;Rogers

Jan. 28;at Muscle Shoals

Jan. 31;at Sheffield

--

Central Wildcats

Nov. 22;at Russellville

Nov. 25;Lauderdale County

Nov. 29;at West Morgan

Dec. 3;Rogers

Dec. 6;at Wilson

Dec. 13;Deshler

Dec. 14;Mars Hill

Dec. 19-20;Pepsi Classic (at Austin)

Dec. 20;vs Athens, Pepsi Classic

Dec. 21;Brooks

Dec. 26;at Keith Davis tournament (G)

Jan. 3;at Brooks

Jan. 4;Russellville

Jan. 7;at Rogers

Jan. 10;at Deshler

Jan. 13;Hardin county

Jan. 14;at Mars Hill

Jan. 17;Wilson

Jan. 18;Lauderdale County Tournament

Jan. 27;Sheffield

Jan. 30;at Lauderdale County

--

Cherokee Indians

Nov. 22;Waterloo

Nov. 25;at Athens Bible

Nov. 6;at Shoals Christian

Dec. 10;at Mars Hill

Dec. 13; Covenant Christian

Dec. 16;Tharptown

Dec. 20;Colbert heights

Dec. 26;vs Whitesburg, Waterloo Christmas Tournament

Dec. 27;vs Waterloo, Woodville, Waterloo Christmas Tournament

Jan. 7; Mars Hill

Jan. 9;at Colbert Heights

Jan. 10;at Waterloo

Jan. 14; Covenant Christian School

Jan. 16;Shoals Christian

Jan. 24;at Vina

Jan. 28;at Tharptown

Jan. 30;Hackleburg

Jan. 31;Athens Bible

--

Colbert County Indians

Nov. 15;at Rogers

Nov. 21;Russellville

Nov. 25;Brooks

Dec. 2;at Muscle Shoals

Dec. 3. 3;at Tanner

Dec. 5;Lexington

Dec. 6;at Lawrence County

Dec. 9;at Sheffield

Dec. 10;at Colbert heights

Dec. 12;at east Lawrence

Dec. 13;Tharptown

Dec.16-20 TimesDaily Classic (B/G)

Dec. 16;at Hatton

Dec. 30;at Brooks

Jan. 3;Hatton

Jan. 6;at Tharptown

Jan. 9;at Covenant Christian

Jan. 10;at Sheffield

Jan. 14;Tanner

Jan. 16;Colbert Heights

Jan. 17;Rogers

Jan. 27;at Russellville

Jan. 28;Covenant Christian School

Jan. 30; East Lawrence

Colbert Heights Wildcats

Nov. 21;at Sheffield

Nov. 22;Lindsay Lane Christian Academy

Nov. 25;at Wilson

Nov. 26;at Rogers

Dec. 2;Sheffield

Dec. 3;Waterloo

Dec. 6;at East Lawrence

Dec. 9;Tharptown

Dec. 10;Colbert County

Dec. 12;Phil Campbell

Dec. 16-20;TimesDaily Classic (B)

Dec. 26;Mars Hill Christmas Tournament

Jan. 6;at Phil Campbell

Jan. 7;East Lawrence

Jan. 9;Cherokee

Jan. 11;Rogers

Jan. 14;at Waterloo

Jan. 16;at Colbert County

Jan. 27;Wilson

Jan. 28;at Lindsay Lane

Jan. 31;at Covenant Christian School

Covenant Christian Eagles

Nov. 22;Westminster Christian

Nov.25;at Sheffield

Nov. 26;Shoals Christian

Dec.3;Sheffield

Dec. 12;at Waterloo

Dec.19;Whitesburg Christian

Jan. 3;at Shoals Christian

Jan. 9;Colbert County

Jan. 11;at Mars Hill

Jan. 14;at Cherokee

Jan. 27;at Westminster

Jan. 28;at Colbert County

Deshler Tigers

Nov. 23;Belgreen

Nov. 25;Mars Hill

Nov. 29;at Muscle Shoals

Nov. 30;Ballin Prep Thanksgiving Bash

Dec. 3;Wilson

Dec. 6;Florence

Dec. 10;at Rogers

Dec. 13;at Central

Dec. 14;Russellville

Dec. 16; Times Daily Classic

Dec. 19;vs Austin, Pepsi Classic

Dec. 20;vs East Limestone, Pepsi Classic

Dec. 26;Keith Davis tourney (G)

Jan. 3;Rogers

Jan. 7;at Russellville

Jan. 10;Central

Jan. 11;at Florence

Jan. 14;at Wilson

Jan. 16;Phillips

Jan. 27;Red Bay

Jan. 28;at Mars Hill

Jan. 31;at Belgreen

Florence Falcons

Nov. 21;Jasper

Nov. 22;at Lawrence

Nov. 23;at Encore Classic (at Hartselle)

Nov. 25;at N2 Hoops Invitational (at Bob Jones)

Nov. 27;vs Decatur, vs Lawrence County (at Austin)

Dec. 5;Lawrence

Dec. 6;at Deshler

Dec. 10;Sparkman

Dec. 13;Muscle Shoals

Dec. 16;Times Daily Classic

Dec. 19; at Huntsville Hospital TOC Classics (at Bob Jones)

Jan. 3;at Hartselle

Jan. 4;Corinth

Jan. 7;Bob Jones

Jan. 10;at James Clemens

Jan. 11;Deshler

Jan. 14;at Austin

Jan. 17;at Bob Jones

Jan. 18;at Muscle Shoals

Jan. 21;at Columbia

Jan. 24;Austin

Jan. 28;James Clemens

Jan. 31;Hartselle

Feb. 1;Columbia

Hamilton Aggies

Nov. 22;West Point

Nov. 25;at Northridge Thanksgiving Invitational

Dec. 2;Haleyville

Dec. 5;at Lawrence County

Dec. 6;Russellville

Dec. 10;Winfield

Dec. 13;at Red bay

Dec. 16; at Sulligent

Dec. 19; Carbon Hill

Dec. 20; Jasper

Dec. 26; Winston County tourney

Dec.26; Big Orange Classic (at Hoover)

Jan. 3;at Winfield

Jan. 4;at Marion County

Jan. 7; Lawrence County

Jan. 10;at West Point

Jan. 14;at Russellville

Jan. 20;at Marion County

Jan. 27; Lamar County

Jan. 28;Sulligent

Jan. 30;at Jasper

Haleyville Lions

Nov. 22;at Red Bay

Dec. 2;at Hamilton

Dec. 3;Jasper

Dec. 5;at Curry

Dec. 10;at Russellville

Dec. 12;Fayette County

Dec. 13;at Winfield

Dec. 16;vs Wilson, Times Daily Classic

Jan. 3;at Carbon Hill

Jan. 4;at Hueytown

Jan. 6; at Cordova

Jan. 10;at Fayette

Jan. 11;Carbon Hill

Jan. 14;at Jasper

Jan. 17;Cordova

Jan. 20;Curry

Jan. 23;at Lawrence County

Jan. 24;Red Bay

Jan. 27;Winfield

Jan. 30;Russellville

--

Lauderdale County Tigers

Nov. 23;Brooks

Nov. 25;Hampton Inn Thanksgiving Bash (B)

Nov. 29;at Wilson

Dec. 6;Westminister Christian Academy

Dec. 7;West Limestone

Dec. 10;Clements

Dec. 13;at Lexington

Dec. 14;at Brooks

Dec. 16-20;TimesDaily Classic (B)

Dec. 17;Rogers

Dec. 19-21;at Cherokee County Invitational (G)

Dec. 23;Brooks

Dec. 26;Keith Davis tourney (G)

Jan. 3; Lawrence County (Tenn.)

Jan. 6;at Elkmont

Jan. 7;Wilson

Jan. 10;at Clements

Jan. 14;at Westminster Christian

Jan. 17;Lexington

Jan. 18;Lauderdale County Tournament

Jan. 30;Central

--

Lexington Bears

Nov. 21;at Brooks

Nov. 22;at Collinwood

Nov. 25;at rogers

Nov. 27;at Hubbard Turkey Tourney

Dec. 3;at Clements

Dec. 5;at Colbert county

Dec. 6;Elkmont

Dec. 10;Westminster Christian

Dec. 13 Lauderdale County

Dec. 14;at Wilson

Dec. 16;Collinwood

Dec. 20;Lindsay Lane

Dec. 26;at Brooks

Jan. 7;Colbert County

Jan. 9;at Westminster Christian Academy

Jan. 11;at Lindsay Lane Christian Academy

Jan. 14;Clements

Jan. 17;at Lauderdale County

Jan. 18; Lauderdale County Tournament

Jan. 28;Wilson

Jan. 30;Rogers

--

Mars Hill Panthers

Nov. 25;at Deshler

Nov. 26;Wilson

Dec. 2;Waterloo

Dec. 3;at Brooks

Dec. 10;Cherokee

Dec. 13;Shoals Christian

Dec. 14;at Central

Dec. 16-20;TimesDaily Classic

Dec. 26;Mars Hill Christmas tourney

Jan. 3;at Wilson

Jan. 6;at Waterloo

Jan. 7;at Cherokee

Jan. 10;at Shoals Christian

Jan. 11;Covenant Christian

Jan. 14;Central

Jan. 17;at Westminster Christian

Jan. 28;at Deshler

Jan. 30;Phil Campbell

Jan. 31;at Red Bay

--

Muscle Shoals Trojans

Nov. 23;vs Madison Academy, Encore Classic (G)

Nov. 26;Loretto

Nov. 29;Deshler

Dec. 2;Colbert county

Dec. 3;Hartselle

Dec. 6;at West Point

Dec. 10;Austin

Dec. 13;at Florence

Dec. 14;at Sylacauga

Dec. 17;at Hartselle

Dec. 19-20;Pepsi Classic (G)

Dec. 2 6;atDOC Tournament (G

Dec. 26;37th Huntsville City Classic (B)

Jan. 3;at Athens

Jan. 7;at Columbia

Jan. 9;Addison

Jan. 11;Rogers

Jan. 14;Columbia

Jan. 17;Athens

Jan. 18;Florence

Jan. 28;Brooks

Jan. 31;at Austin

--

Phil Campbell Bobcats

Nov.22;at Rogers

Nov.25-26 Hampton Inn thanksgiving Bash (B)

Dec. 5;at Red Bay

Dec. 10;East Lawrence

Dec. 12;at Colbert heights

Dec. 13;Belgreen

Dec. 17;Tharptown

Jan. 6;Colbert Heights

Jan. 7;Fayette County

Jan. 10;at East Lawrence

Jan. 20;Red Bay

Jan. 21;at Fayette County

Jan. 23;Belgreen

Jan. 24;at Tharptown

Jan. 27;Phillips

Jan. 28;Rogers

Jan. 30;at Mars Hill

Feb. 1;at Phillips

--

Phillips Bears

Dec. 3;at Belgreen

Dec. 5;Vina

Dec. 10;at Hubbertville

Dec. 12;at Cold Springs

Dec. 17;Brilliant

Dec. 19;Hackleburg

Dec. 26;Winston County tourney (B)

Jan. 3;Belgreen

Jan. 6;at Winston County

Jan. 7;at Brilliant

Jan. 9;at Hackleburg

Jan. 13;at Vina

Jan. 14;Cold Springs

Jan. 16;at Deshler

Jan. 20;Marion County

Jan. 27;at Phil Campbell

Jan. 30;Hubbertville

Feb. 1;Phil Campbell

--

Red Bay Tigers

Nov.25-27; Hampton Inn Thanksgiving Bash (B)

Nov. 26;vs East Limestone (G)

Dec. 3;Winston County

Dec. 5;Phil Campbell

Dec. 6;at Addison

Dec. 10;Sulligent

Dec. 13;Russellville, Red Bay Invitational

Dec. 16-20;TimesDaily Classic (G)

Dec. 20;at Mars Hill

Dec. 26;at Winfield Christmas Classic

Jan. 10;Addison

Jan. 20;at Phil Campbell

Jan. 23;at Sulligent

Jan. 24;at Haleyville

Jan. 27;at Deshler

Jan. 30;Belgreen

Jan. 31;Mars Hill

--

Rogers PIrates

Nov. 22; Phil Campbell

Nov. 25;Lexington

Nov. 26-27; Encore Classic (G)

Nov. 27;Hubbard Turkey Tourney

Dec. 3;at Central

Dec. 6;Brooks

Dec. 10;Deshler

Dec. 13;at Wilson

Dec. 16;Lawrence County (Tenn.)

Dec. 17;at Lauderdale County

Dec. 19-21;at Pepsi Classic

Dec. 26;Keith Davis tourney (GG)

Jan. 3;at Deshler

Jan. 7;Central

Jan. 10;Wilson

Jan. 11;at Muscle Shoals

Jan. 14;at Sheffield

Jan. 17;at Colbert County

Jan. 18;Lauderdale County Tournament

Jan. 27;at Brooks

Jan. 28;at Phil Campbell

--

Russellville Golden Tigers

Nov. 22;Central

Nov. 23-27;at Encore Classic (G)

Dec. 3;Lawrence County

Dec. 6;at Hamilton

Dec. 10;Haleyville

Dec. 14; at Deshler

Dec. 16-20;Times Daily Classic

Dec. 17;at Vina

Dec. 19;at Belgreen

Jan. 3;at West Point

Jan. 4;at Central

Jan. 6;Belgreen

Jan. 7;Deshler

Jan. 10;at Lawrence County

Jan. 14;Hamilton

Jan. 17;West Point

Jan. 18;Jasper

Jan. 24;at Jasper

Jan. 27;Colbert County

Jan. 28;at Athens

Jan. 30;at Haleyville

--

Sheffield Bulldogs

Nov. 21;Colbert Heights

Nov. 22;at Brooks

Dec. 2;at Colbert Heights

Dec. 3;at Covenant Christian

Dec. 6;at Tharptown

Dec. 7;R.A. Hubbard

Dec. 9; Colbert County

Dec. 10;Tanner

Dec. 13;Hatton

Dec.16; TimesDaily Classic (B)

Dec. 23;at Wilson

Jan. 3;Tharptown

Jan. 7;at Hatton

Jan. 10; at Colbert County

Jan. 14;Rogers

Jan. 17;at Tanner

Jan. 20;at Colbert County Tournament

Jan. 27;at Central

Jan. 28;at Shoals Christian

Jan. 30; at R.A. Hubbard

Jan. 31;Brooks

--

Shoals Christian Flame

Nov. 22;Brilliant

Nov. 26;at Covenant Christian

Dec. 6;Cherokee

Dec. 7;at Whitesburg Christian

Dec. 10;at Waterloo

Dec. 13;at Mars Hill

Dec. 17;Hackleburg

Dec. 26-27;at Waterloo Christmas tourney

Dec. 30;at Addison

Jan. 3;Covenant Christian

Jan. 4;at Athens Bible

Jan. 7;Waterloo

Jan.10;Mars Hill

Jan. 16;at Cherokee

Jan. 17;at Brilliant

Jan. 28;Sheffielld

Jan. 31;Vina

--

Tharptown Wildcats

Nov.22;at Tanner

Nov.25-26;Hampton Inn Thanksgiving Bash (B)

Dec. 3;Hatton

Dec. 6;Sheffield

Dec. 9;at Colbert Heights

Dec. 12;Belgreen

Dec. 13;at Colbert County

Dec. 16;at Cherokee

Dec. 17;at Phil Campbell

Dec. 20;Tanner

Dec. 26;at Keith Davis tourney

Jan. 2;Brilliant

Jan. 3;at Sheffield

Jan. 6;Colbert County

Jan. 10;Vina

Jan. 21;at Hatton

Jan. 23;at Vina

Jan. 24;Phil Campbell

Jan. 27;Falkville

Jan. 28;Cherokee

Jan. 31;at Hackleburg

--

Vina Red Devils

Nov. 25;Shoals Christian

Dec. 2;at Hubbertville

Dec. 3;Hackleburg

Dec. 5;at Phillips

Dec. 6;at Phillips

Dec. 10;Belgreen

Dec.1 6;at Brilliant

Dec.27;at Waterloo Christmas Tournament

Jan. 7;at Hackleburg

Jan. 9;at Belgreen

Jan. 10;at Tharptown

Jan. 13;Phillips

Jan. 21;Hubbertville

Jan. 23;Tharptown

Jan. 24;Cherokee

Jan. 27;Brilliant

Jan. 30;Waterloo

Jan. 31;at Shoals Christian

--

Waterloo Cougars

Nov. 22;at Cherokee

Nov. 26;Collinwood

Nov. 29;at Kossuth

Dec. 2;at Mars Hill

Dec. 3;at Colbert Heights

Dec. 6;Athens

Dec. 10;Shoals Christian

Dec. 12;Covenant Christian

Dec. 14;Tupelo Christian

Dec. 23;at Addison

Dec. 26;Waterloo Christmas Tournament

Jan. 2;Addison

Jan. 3;Hampshire

Jan. 4;Frank Hughes

Jan. 6;Mars Hill

Jan. 7;at Shoals Christian

Jan. 10;Cherokee

Jan. 14;Colbert Heights

Jan. 17;at Covenant Christian

Jan. 25;at Collinwood

Jan. 28;at Athens

Jan. 30;at Vina

--

Wilson Warriors

Nov. 25;Colbert Heights

Nov. 26;at Mars Hill

Nov. 29;Lauderdale County

Dec. 3;at Deshler

Dec. 6;Central

Dec. 13;Rogers

Dec. 14;at Lexington

Dec. 16-20;TimesDaily Classic

Dec. 23;Sheffield

Dec. 26;Keith Davis tourney (G)

Jan. 3;Mars Hill

Jan. 4;Brooks

Jan. 7;at Lauderdale County

Jan. 10;at Rogers

Jan. 14;Deshler

Jan. 17;at Central

Jan. 18;Lauderdale County Tournament

Jan. 27;at Colbert Heights

Jan. 28;Lexington

Jan. 30;at Clements

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.