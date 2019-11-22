NOTE: All schedules subject to change. Compiled from C2Cschools.com
--
Belgreen Bulldogs
Nov. 21;Winfield
Nov. 22;at Hackleburg
Nov. 23;Deshler
Nov. 26;Cullman
Dec. 3;Phillips
Dec. 5;at Winfield
Dec. 6;Brilliant
Dec. 10;at Vina
Dec. 12;at Tharptown
Dec. 13;Phil Campbell
Dec. 19;Russellville
Jan. 3;at Phillips
Jan. 6;at Russellville
Jan. 9;Vina
Jan. 10;at Brilliant
Jan. 20;at Lindsay Lane Christian
Jan. 21;R.A. Hubbard
Jan. 23;Phil Campbell
Jan. 27;Hackleburg
Jan. 30;at Red Bay
Jan. 31;at Deshler
--
Brooks Lions
Nov. 21;Lexington
Nov. 22;Sheffield
Nov. 25;at Colbert County
Nov. 26;at West Morgan
Dec. 3;Mars Hill
Dec. 6;at Rogers
Dec. 10; Elkmont
Dec. 13;West Limestone
Dec. 14;Lauderdale County
Dec. 16-20 TimesDaily Classic (G)
Dec. 16-20 TimesDaily Classic (B)
Dec. 21;at Central
Dec. 23;at Lauderdale County
Dec. 30;Colbert County
Jan. 3;Central
Jan. 4;at Wilson
Jan. 6;Athens
Jan. 10;at West Limestone
Jan. 17;at Elkmont
Jan. 18;at Lauderdale County Tournament
Jan. 27;Rogers
Jan. 28;at Muscle Shoals
Jan. 31;at Sheffield
--
Central Wildcats
Nov. 22;at Russellville
Nov. 25;Lauderdale County
Nov. 29;at West Morgan
Dec. 3;Rogers
Dec. 6;at Wilson
Dec. 13;Deshler
Dec. 14;Mars Hill
Dec. 19-20;Pepsi Classic (at Austin)
Dec. 20;vs Athens, Pepsi Classic
Dec. 21;Brooks
Dec. 26;at Keith Davis tournament (G)
Jan. 3;at Brooks
Jan. 4;Russellville
Jan. 7;at Rogers
Jan. 10;at Deshler
Jan. 13;Hardin county
Jan. 14;at Mars Hill
Jan. 17;Wilson
Jan. 18;Lauderdale County Tournament
Jan. 27;Sheffield
Jan. 30;at Lauderdale County
--
Cherokee Indians
Nov. 22;Waterloo
Nov. 25;at Athens Bible
Nov. 6;at Shoals Christian
Dec. 10;at Mars Hill
Dec. 13; Covenant Christian
Dec. 16;Tharptown
Dec. 20;Colbert heights
Dec. 26;vs Whitesburg, Waterloo Christmas Tournament
Dec. 27;vs Waterloo, Woodville, Waterloo Christmas Tournament
Jan. 7; Mars Hill
Jan. 9;at Colbert Heights
Jan. 10;at Waterloo
Jan. 14; Covenant Christian School
Jan. 16;Shoals Christian
Jan. 24;at Vina
Jan. 28;at Tharptown
Jan. 30;Hackleburg
Jan. 31;Athens Bible
--
Colbert County Indians
Nov. 15;at Rogers
Nov. 21;Russellville
Nov. 25;Brooks
Dec. 2;at Muscle Shoals
Dec. 3. 3;at Tanner
Dec. 5;Lexington
Dec. 6;at Lawrence County
Dec. 9;at Sheffield
Dec. 10;at Colbert heights
Dec. 12;at east Lawrence
Dec. 13;Tharptown
Dec.16-20 TimesDaily Classic (B/G)
Dec. 16;at Hatton
Dec. 30;at Brooks
Jan. 3;Hatton
Jan. 6;at Tharptown
Jan. 9;at Covenant Christian
Jan. 10;at Sheffield
Jan. 14;Tanner
Jan. 16;Colbert Heights
Jan. 17;Rogers
Jan. 27;at Russellville
Jan. 28;Covenant Christian School
Jan. 30; East Lawrence
Colbert Heights Wildcats
Nov. 21;at Sheffield
Nov. 22;Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
Nov. 25;at Wilson
Nov. 26;at Rogers
Dec. 2;Sheffield
Dec. 3;Waterloo
Dec. 6;at East Lawrence
Dec. 9;Tharptown
Dec. 10;Colbert County
Dec. 12;Phil Campbell
Dec. 16-20;TimesDaily Classic (B)
Dec. 26;Mars Hill Christmas Tournament
Jan. 6;at Phil Campbell
Jan. 7;East Lawrence
Jan. 9;Cherokee
Jan. 11;Rogers
Jan. 14;at Waterloo
Jan. 16;at Colbert County
Jan. 27;Wilson
Jan. 28;at Lindsay Lane
Jan. 31;at Covenant Christian School
Covenant Christian Eagles
Nov. 22;Westminster Christian
Nov.25;at Sheffield
Nov. 26;Shoals Christian
Dec.3;Sheffield
Dec. 12;at Waterloo
Dec.19;Whitesburg Christian
Jan. 3;at Shoals Christian
Jan. 9;Colbert County
Jan. 11;at Mars Hill
Jan. 14;at Cherokee
Jan. 27;at Westminster
Jan. 28;at Colbert County
Deshler Tigers
Nov. 23;Belgreen
Nov. 25;Mars Hill
Nov. 29;at Muscle Shoals
Nov. 30;Ballin Prep Thanksgiving Bash
Dec. 3;Wilson
Dec. 6;Florence
Dec. 10;at Rogers
Dec. 13;at Central
Dec. 14;Russellville
Dec. 16; Times Daily Classic
Dec. 19;vs Austin, Pepsi Classic
Dec. 20;vs East Limestone, Pepsi Classic
Dec. 26;Keith Davis tourney (G)
Jan. 3;Rogers
Jan. 7;at Russellville
Jan. 10;Central
Jan. 11;at Florence
Jan. 14;at Wilson
Jan. 16;Phillips
Jan. 27;Red Bay
Jan. 28;at Mars Hill
Jan. 31;at Belgreen
Florence Falcons
Nov. 21;Jasper
Nov. 22;at Lawrence
Nov. 23;at Encore Classic (at Hartselle)
Nov. 25;at N2 Hoops Invitational (at Bob Jones)
Nov. 27;vs Decatur, vs Lawrence County (at Austin)
Dec. 5;Lawrence
Dec. 6;at Deshler
Dec. 10;Sparkman
Dec. 13;Muscle Shoals
Dec. 16;Times Daily Classic
Dec. 19; at Huntsville Hospital TOC Classics (at Bob Jones)
Jan. 3;at Hartselle
Jan. 4;Corinth
Jan. 7;Bob Jones
Jan. 10;at James Clemens
Jan. 11;Deshler
Jan. 14;at Austin
Jan. 17;at Bob Jones
Jan. 18;at Muscle Shoals
Jan. 21;at Columbia
Jan. 24;Austin
Jan. 28;James Clemens
Jan. 31;Hartselle
Feb. 1;Columbia
Hamilton Aggies
Nov. 22;West Point
Nov. 25;at Northridge Thanksgiving Invitational
Dec. 2;Haleyville
Dec. 5;at Lawrence County
Dec. 6;Russellville
Dec. 10;Winfield
Dec. 13;at Red bay
Dec. 16; at Sulligent
Dec. 19; Carbon Hill
Dec. 20; Jasper
Dec. 26; Winston County tourney
Dec.26; Big Orange Classic (at Hoover)
Jan. 3;at Winfield
Jan. 4;at Marion County
Jan. 7; Lawrence County
Jan. 10;at West Point
Jan. 14;at Russellville
Jan. 20;at Marion County
Jan. 27; Lamar County
Jan. 28;Sulligent
Jan. 30;at Jasper
Haleyville Lions
Nov. 22;at Red Bay
Dec. 2;at Hamilton
Dec. 3;Jasper
Dec. 5;at Curry
Dec. 10;at Russellville
Dec. 12;Fayette County
Dec. 13;at Winfield
Dec. 16;vs Wilson, Times Daily Classic
Jan. 3;at Carbon Hill
Jan. 4;at Hueytown
Jan. 6; at Cordova
Jan. 10;at Fayette
Jan. 11;Carbon Hill
Jan. 14;at Jasper
Jan. 17;Cordova
Jan. 20;Curry
Jan. 23;at Lawrence County
Jan. 24;Red Bay
Jan. 27;Winfield
Jan. 30;Russellville
--
Lauderdale County Tigers
Nov. 23;Brooks
Nov. 25;Hampton Inn Thanksgiving Bash (B)
Nov. 29;at Wilson
Dec. 6;Westminister Christian Academy
Dec. 7;West Limestone
Dec. 10;Clements
Dec. 13;at Lexington
Dec. 14;at Brooks
Dec. 16-20;TimesDaily Classic (B)
Dec. 17;Rogers
Dec. 19-21;at Cherokee County Invitational (G)
Dec. 23;Brooks
Dec. 26;Keith Davis tourney (G)
Jan. 3; Lawrence County (Tenn.)
Jan. 6;at Elkmont
Jan. 7;Wilson
Jan. 10;at Clements
Jan. 14;at Westminster Christian
Jan. 17;Lexington
Jan. 18;Lauderdale County Tournament
Jan. 30;Central
--
Lexington Bears
Nov. 21;at Brooks
Nov. 22;at Collinwood
Nov. 25;at rogers
Nov. 27;at Hubbard Turkey Tourney
Dec. 3;at Clements
Dec. 5;at Colbert county
Dec. 6;Elkmont
Dec. 10;Westminster Christian
Dec. 13 Lauderdale County
Dec. 14;at Wilson
Dec. 16;Collinwood
Dec. 20;Lindsay Lane
Dec. 26;at Brooks
Jan. 7;Colbert County
Jan. 9;at Westminster Christian Academy
Jan. 11;at Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
Jan. 14;Clements
Jan. 17;at Lauderdale County
Jan. 18; Lauderdale County Tournament
Jan. 28;Wilson
Jan. 30;Rogers
--
Mars Hill Panthers
Nov. 25;at Deshler
Nov. 26;Wilson
Dec. 2;Waterloo
Dec. 3;at Brooks
Dec. 10;Cherokee
Dec. 13;Shoals Christian
Dec. 14;at Central
Dec. 16-20;TimesDaily Classic
Dec. 26;Mars Hill Christmas tourney
Jan. 3;at Wilson
Jan. 6;at Waterloo
Jan. 7;at Cherokee
Jan. 10;at Shoals Christian
Jan. 11;Covenant Christian
Jan. 14;Central
Jan. 17;at Westminster Christian
Jan. 28;at Deshler
Jan. 30;Phil Campbell
Jan. 31;at Red Bay
--
Muscle Shoals Trojans
Nov. 23;vs Madison Academy, Encore Classic (G)
Nov. 26;Loretto
Nov. 29;Deshler
Dec. 2;Colbert county
Dec. 3;Hartselle
Dec. 6;at West Point
Dec. 10;Austin
Dec. 13;at Florence
Dec. 14;at Sylacauga
Dec. 17;at Hartselle
Dec. 19-20;Pepsi Classic (G)
Dec. 2 6;atDOC Tournament (G
Dec. 26;37th Huntsville City Classic (B)
Jan. 3;at Athens
Jan. 7;at Columbia
Jan. 9;Addison
Jan. 11;Rogers
Jan. 14;Columbia
Jan. 17;Athens
Jan. 18;Florence
Jan. 28;Brooks
Jan. 31;at Austin
--
Phil Campbell Bobcats
Nov.22;at Rogers
Nov.25-26 Hampton Inn thanksgiving Bash (B)
Dec. 5;at Red Bay
Dec. 10;East Lawrence
Dec. 12;at Colbert heights
Dec. 13;Belgreen
Dec. 17;Tharptown
Jan. 6;Colbert Heights
Jan. 7;Fayette County
Jan. 10;at East Lawrence
Jan. 20;Red Bay
Jan. 21;at Fayette County
Jan. 23;Belgreen
Jan. 24;at Tharptown
Jan. 27;Phillips
Jan. 28;Rogers
Jan. 30;at Mars Hill
Feb. 1;at Phillips
--
Phillips Bears
Dec. 3;at Belgreen
Dec. 5;Vina
Dec. 10;at Hubbertville
Dec. 12;at Cold Springs
Dec. 17;Brilliant
Dec. 19;Hackleburg
Dec. 26;Winston County tourney (B)
Jan. 3;Belgreen
Jan. 6;at Winston County
Jan. 7;at Brilliant
Jan. 9;at Hackleburg
Jan. 13;at Vina
Jan. 14;Cold Springs
Jan. 16;at Deshler
Jan. 20;Marion County
Jan. 27;at Phil Campbell
Jan. 30;Hubbertville
Feb. 1;Phil Campbell
--
Red Bay Tigers
Nov.25-27; Hampton Inn Thanksgiving Bash (B)
Nov. 26;vs East Limestone (G)
Dec. 3;Winston County
Dec. 5;Phil Campbell
Dec. 6;at Addison
Dec. 10;Sulligent
Dec. 13;Russellville, Red Bay Invitational
Dec. 16-20;TimesDaily Classic (G)
Dec. 20;at Mars Hill
Dec. 26;at Winfield Christmas Classic
Jan. 10;Addison
Jan. 20;at Phil Campbell
Jan. 23;at Sulligent
Jan. 24;at Haleyville
Jan. 27;at Deshler
Jan. 30;Belgreen
Jan. 31;Mars Hill
--
Rogers PIrates
Nov. 22; Phil Campbell
Nov. 25;Lexington
Nov. 26-27; Encore Classic (G)
Nov. 27;Hubbard Turkey Tourney
Dec. 3;at Central
Dec. 6;Brooks
Dec. 10;Deshler
Dec. 13;at Wilson
Dec. 16;Lawrence County (Tenn.)
Dec. 17;at Lauderdale County
Dec. 19-21;at Pepsi Classic
Dec. 26;Keith Davis tourney (GG)
Jan. 3;at Deshler
Jan. 7;Central
Jan. 10;Wilson
Jan. 11;at Muscle Shoals
Jan. 14;at Sheffield
Jan. 17;at Colbert County
Jan. 18;Lauderdale County Tournament
Jan. 27;at Brooks
Jan. 28;at Phil Campbell
--
Russellville Golden Tigers
Nov. 22;Central
Nov. 23-27;at Encore Classic (G)
Dec. 3;Lawrence County
Dec. 6;at Hamilton
Dec. 10;Haleyville
Dec. 14; at Deshler
Dec. 16-20;Times Daily Classic
Dec. 17;at Vina
Dec. 19;at Belgreen
Jan. 3;at West Point
Jan. 4;at Central
Jan. 6;Belgreen
Jan. 7;Deshler
Jan. 10;at Lawrence County
Jan. 14;Hamilton
Jan. 17;West Point
Jan. 18;Jasper
Jan. 24;at Jasper
Jan. 27;Colbert County
Jan. 28;at Athens
Jan. 30;at Haleyville
--
Sheffield Bulldogs
Nov. 21;Colbert Heights
Nov. 22;at Brooks
Dec. 2;at Colbert Heights
Dec. 3;at Covenant Christian
Dec. 6;at Tharptown
Dec. 7;R.A. Hubbard
Dec. 9; Colbert County
Dec. 10;Tanner
Dec. 13;Hatton
Dec.16; TimesDaily Classic (B)
Dec. 23;at Wilson
Jan. 3;Tharptown
Jan. 7;at Hatton
Jan. 10; at Colbert County
Jan. 14;Rogers
Jan. 17;at Tanner
Jan. 20;at Colbert County Tournament
Jan. 27;at Central
Jan. 28;at Shoals Christian
Jan. 30; at R.A. Hubbard
Jan. 31;Brooks
--
Shoals Christian Flame
Nov. 22;Brilliant
Nov. 26;at Covenant Christian
Dec. 6;Cherokee
Dec. 7;at Whitesburg Christian
Dec. 10;at Waterloo
Dec. 13;at Mars Hill
Dec. 17;Hackleburg
Dec. 26-27;at Waterloo Christmas tourney
Dec. 30;at Addison
Jan. 3;Covenant Christian
Jan. 4;at Athens Bible
Jan. 7;Waterloo
Jan.10;Mars Hill
Jan. 16;at Cherokee
Jan. 17;at Brilliant
Jan. 28;Sheffielld
Jan. 31;Vina
--
Tharptown Wildcats
Nov.22;at Tanner
Nov.25-26;Hampton Inn Thanksgiving Bash (B)
Dec. 3;Hatton
Dec. 6;Sheffield
Dec. 9;at Colbert Heights
Dec. 12;Belgreen
Dec. 13;at Colbert County
Dec. 16;at Cherokee
Dec. 17;at Phil Campbell
Dec. 20;Tanner
Dec. 26;at Keith Davis tourney
Jan. 2;Brilliant
Jan. 3;at Sheffield
Jan. 6;Colbert County
Jan. 10;Vina
Jan. 21;at Hatton
Jan. 23;at Vina
Jan. 24;Phil Campbell
Jan. 27;Falkville
Jan. 28;Cherokee
Jan. 31;at Hackleburg
--
Vina Red Devils
Nov. 25;Shoals Christian
Dec. 2;at Hubbertville
Dec. 3;Hackleburg
Dec. 5;at Phillips
Dec. 6;at Phillips
Dec. 10;Belgreen
Dec.1 6;at Brilliant
Dec.27;at Waterloo Christmas Tournament
Jan. 7;at Hackleburg
Jan. 9;at Belgreen
Jan. 10;at Tharptown
Jan. 13;Phillips
Jan. 21;Hubbertville
Jan. 23;Tharptown
Jan. 24;Cherokee
Jan. 27;Brilliant
Jan. 30;Waterloo
Jan. 31;at Shoals Christian
--
Waterloo Cougars
Nov. 22;at Cherokee
Nov. 26;Collinwood
Nov. 29;at Kossuth
Dec. 2;at Mars Hill
Dec. 3;at Colbert Heights
Dec. 6;Athens
Dec. 10;Shoals Christian
Dec. 12;Covenant Christian
Dec. 14;Tupelo Christian
Dec. 23;at Addison
Dec. 26;Waterloo Christmas Tournament
Jan. 2;Addison
Jan. 3;Hampshire
Jan. 4;Frank Hughes
Jan. 6;Mars Hill
Jan. 7;at Shoals Christian
Jan. 10;Cherokee
Jan. 14;Colbert Heights
Jan. 17;at Covenant Christian
Jan. 25;at Collinwood
Jan. 28;at Athens
Jan. 30;at Vina
--
Wilson Warriors
Nov. 25;Colbert Heights
Nov. 26;at Mars Hill
Nov. 29;Lauderdale County
Dec. 3;at Deshler
Dec. 6;Central
Dec. 13;Rogers
Dec. 14;at Lexington
Dec. 16-20;TimesDaily Classic
Dec. 23;Sheffield
Dec. 26;Keith Davis tourney (G)
Jan. 3;Mars Hill
Jan. 4;Brooks
Jan. 7;at Lauderdale County
Jan. 10;at Rogers
Jan. 14;Deshler
Jan. 17;at Central
Jan. 18;Lauderdale County Tournament
Jan. 27;at Colbert Heights
Jan. 28;Lexington
Jan. 30;at Clements
