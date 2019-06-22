Two teams from Lawrence County grabbed the top spots heading into the final day of the High School World Fishing Finals on Pickwick Lake Friday.
Will Daniels and Kade Surratt caught three fish weighing 17 pounds, 1 ounce to head the list of qualifiers for today’s final round. Jerren Gleske and Hunter Brewer were second with 14-01. The top two teams from each state and the next 10 teams qualify for the final round. Weights are zeroed out.
In the national team championship portion of the event, Northlake Christian’s Christopher Capedebosq and Sam Acosta lead with a total weight of 35-12. Lawrence County’s JD Bedford and Walker Brown are fourth at 33-07. The top 10 teams advanced to today’s final round. Weigh-ins are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at McFarland Park.
