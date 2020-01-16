MONTGOMERY — A pair of Shoals-area high school football players earned Lineman of the Year honors Wednesday in their respective classifications from Alabama high school sportswriters.
Muscle Shoals senior linebacker Jackson Bratton was announced as the Class 6A Lineman of the Year, and Mars Hill senior lineman Mack McCluskey was announced as the Class 1A Lineman of the Year.
Florence senior Dee Beckwith, a quarterback, was one of three finalists for Class 7A Back of the Year, but Thompson quarterback Sawyer Pate won that award.
Lanett senior Kristian Story, a quarterback/defensive back who has signed with Alabama, was recognized as Mr. Football.
The winners were announced at the Alabama Sports Writers Association Mr. Football banquet presented by Cadence Bank on Wednesday in Montgomery.
State sportswriters select a Super 12 consisting of their choices for the top 12 players in the state. Story got the most votes, making him Mr. Football. Beckwith finished seventh in that vote and Bratton was ninth.
McCluskey beat co-finalists Michael Alan Cole of Sweet Water and Jah-Marien Latham of Pickens County for top 1A lineman. Latham, notably, won the award last year and is an Alabama signee.
“I was just glad to be here. I didn’t think anything like this was going to happen,” McCluskey said. “I’m glad, but I told both of them they both deserve it just as much as I do. It was amazing.”
A North Alabama signee, McCluskey played tackle on Mars Hill’s offensive line, one of the team’s biggest strengths, and also shined on the defensive line. The Panthers ran up huge rushing totals seemingly every week on the way to a 14-1 season that ended with a loss to Lanett (and Story) in the Class 1A state title game.
Mars Hill had won 24 games in a row to that point. A school that has played varsity football for six years has its first statewide award winner.
“I just felt my legs go numb. I wasn’t expecting it at all,” McCluskey said of hearing his name called. “I talked with Coach (Darrell) Higgins at the beginning of the year and we wrote our goals down. He said ‘I want one of yours to be (getting) nominated for lineman of the year.’
“It’s nice to see it all come true, especially winning it.”
Bratton earned the 6A Lineman of the Year award over Park Crossing’s Khurtiss Perry and Oxford’s Jaylen Swain. (Linebackers are considered linemen for purposes of these awards.)
Bratton signed with Alabama in December and graduated high school early to enroll at Alabama this semester. He was one of a few finalists unable to attend Wednesday’s ceremony because of class.
The 6-3, 230-pound Bratton is rated as a four-star linebacker by 247 Sports. He led Muscle Shoals to a 12-1 season with 68 solo tackles and 58 assists.
Beckwith, a quarterback who rushed for over 1,000 yards, passed for over 500 and rushed for over 500 this season, guided Florence throughout the year and scored all three touchdowns of the team’s 24-21 win over Mountain Brook in the Class 7A playoffs. It was the team’s first playoff win in five years.
Beckwith, who also plays basketball, told the TimesDaily recently he had narrowed his college choices to Florida, Kentucky and Tennessee, though he recently picked up an offer from Florida State once Mike Norvell became the Seminoles' coach.
“It’s an honor,” Beckwith said of being invited Wednesday. “This was my chance to show everybody I was really one of the best athletes in the state. Of course, there’s a lot more good athletes here, so I was thrilled to be part of it.”
He finished as a runner-up for 7A Back of the Year along with Tuscaloosa County’s Damien Taylor. Beckwith’s Florence team lost to Pate and eventual state champion Thompson in a memorable quarterfinal, 38-31.
“Me and Sawyer, we’re actually pretty cool. We talked a little bit after the game,” Beckwith said. “We talked at the table before (the ceremony). He’s a pretty cool guy.”
