A night away from region play for local high school football teams has set up several interesting games tonight.
At Mars Hill Bible School, the Class 1A, No. 1-ranked Panthers (4-0) might have the biggest crowd they’ve hosted for a football game since starting varsity football in 2014. The Panthers host Brooks (4-1), which is ranked No. 6 in Class 4A.
At Braly Stadium, Class 7A Florence (2-3) hosts Muscle Shoals (5-0), the No. 2-ranked team in Class 6A, in a meeting of the area’s two largest schools. The Falcons won the first three meetings of the series, but Muscle Shoals has won the last four.
Both games are at 7 p.m.
--
Brooks at Mars Hill
Both teams left this game with something to be pleased with last year, as Brooks earned a memorable win and Mars Hill showed it could compete with a good team from a larger school.
Mars Hill led 21-7 at halftime, but Brooks rallied and quarterback Lake Spurgeon scored on a two-point conversion for a 36-35 Brooks win in Killen.
“You would think the depth would be something of a concern for them,” Brooks coach Brad Black said. “But it wasn’t.”
Mars Hill coach Darrell Higgins said revenge is not really a factor because so many of the team’s players didn’t play much or at all last year.
But Higgins said last year’s loss to Brooks – its only loss in the last 19 games – exposed the Panthers’ weaknesses at that time in pass defense and playing well late in a tight game.
This game has a chance to do the same. All four of Mars Hill’s games so far this year have been effectively over at halftime. The Panthers will have to be ready for a much tougher Friday night.
“We’re very concerned, but we need this. We’ve got to figure out a way to play four quarters,” Higgins said. “No doubt (the players) are very excited. They’re competitors. They want to play and they want to be challenged.”
Brooks might seem to be in more of a no-win situation, being the larger school that on paper might be expected to win.
But Black pointed out the former Hazlewood High had arguably the best team around when he was growing up, and that was a small school.
Rather than meet an overmatched opponent, Black would rather face a Mars Hill team his group will have to play well against to beat.
“6A Hartselle, 5A Madison Academy, 1A state champion Mars Hill – come on, man!” Black said, emphasizing the difficulty of non-region matchups on his schedule. “We choose to play these types of teams.”
Black said his team has improved each week, and he wants his players to remember this game is the next step to having the type of season they want.
“We try to play the best teams to get us ready to go to the playoffs,” he said.
--
Muscle Shoals at Florence
Five teams have taken the field hoping to upset Muscle Shoals so far this season, and none of the five has come particularly close.
Florence gets a chance to not only hand Muscle Shoals its first loss of the year but also shake off the disappointment of last week’s 51-20 loss to James Clemens.
“Obviously we didn’t put our best foot forward,” Florence coach Will Hester said of that loss, noting his team might have expended too much mental energy too early. “We were ready at 6:45 instead of 7:00. This week we put a lot of time into make sure we’re ready at 7:00.”
Muscle Shoals demands nothing less. The Trojans have not let any opponent reach 20 points this year.
Hester said senior linebacker Jackson Bratton, an Alabama commit, “makes plays from sideline to sideline” and calls him “one of the best linebackers in the state of Alabama.”
Hester also been impressed with Javar Strong in the secondary and recognizes the Trojans have a lot of defensive players who have excelled over the years.
“You’re going to have to be balanced against those guys.”
Muscle Shoals coach Scott Basden did not return a phone message by press time.
Hester also noted quarterback Logan Smothers has made the Trojan offense “a lot more dynamic.”
Florence has its own play-making talent, of course. Dee Beckwith, who is used as a quarterback, running back and receiver at various times, recently narrowed his recruiting interest to Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Tennessee.
Linebackers Tabarius Thompson and Carson Casteel and defensive lineman Quintarious Abernathy lead the defense.
Hester noted the game has importance to the community and also to his players, who might know Trojans from church or other activities. It’s not a region game, but there’s nothing wrong with working toward bragging rights and wanting to play well.
“If you can’t get excited to play a game like this,” he said, “I worry about you and whether you’re going to be able to get excited at all.”
