When Mac Hampton brings his R.A. Hubbard team to Cherokee tonight, he does not want it to look like the Chiefs wasted their practice time in the offseason.
So for part of Monday’s practice, the team ran through plays over and over.
“I was watching small things to big things,” the third-year coach said. “If they did not execute, just like in a game, they were penalized.”
Hampton watched to see if players made the necessary blocks and if receivers ran routes just as earnestly when they weren’t getting the ball as they would have as intended receivers. Each failure to take care of a detail meant one additional conditioning rep later in practice, such as a sprint.
“I just felt like it was necessary,” Hampton said. “When an individual doesn’t pay for a mistake, they feel like it’s OK.”
The TimesDaily talked with Hampton and two other local coaches Tuesday about the things that concern them the most during the week leading up to the season opener.
Yes, there’s the excitement of a new season. But coaches also think about potential problems – on and off the field – and try to address as many as possible before the first game.
That’s especially true for a coach like Rod Hudson, who has led Hackleburg for a decade but has a younger-than-usual team again this season.
Starting quarterback Caden Jones is a freshman, and plenty other Panthers have either played little or not at all at the varsity level.
“You’re always worried about if there’s something in practice you haven’t gone over and the kids don’t understand,” Hudson said.
The Panthers play Winston County on Friday and are eager to bounce back after a 3-7 season. Hudson sees talent in his team, but not too much experience yet.
“We’ve tried to prepare them for what they’re going to expect to see on Friday nights,” Hudson said.
Like Hampton, Loretto’s Neal Cruce is in his third year in charge and has been working to improve a struggling program.
“We’ve got a couple kids coming back from injury and you’re always concerned about their conditioning level,” Cruce said.
Then there are concerns about the team as a whole. Loretto is matched up Friday with Wayne County, which has won seven of the teams’ eight meetings over the last decade.
“I always worry about that mental factor, that mental edge they have on us,” he said.
Cruce said he used to get pretty nervous before games but feels less anxiety now.
“Those first couple seasons you’re thinking ‘Oh my gosh, do I have everything ready? Have I done everything I need to do?’” he said.
Some of those concerns are logistical, like making sure the field is maintained and everything at the stadium is ready to go.
Hampton said he also has to think about off-field tasks like making sure the buses and bus drivers are ready and the team brings all the equipment and enough water to the game. Then there are the on-field concerns.
“You always have a little bit of anxiety,” Hampton said. “Does everybody know the plays? Is everybody going to hustle? Are we going to fumble?”
Whether it relates to the final score or not, Hampton knows he’s accountable for every aspect of the Chiefs’ night.
“The buck stops with you,” Hampton said, noting a position coach’s responsibility only goes so far. “When you’re the head coach it’s just a totally different sense of responsibility being at the top.”
Cruce acknowledged his players’ concentration at times has not been as steady as he wants it to be. (“They’re teenagers,” he said.)
But the 39-year-old has been a head coach for about a decade now and wants to emphasize opportunity over anxiety.
“I really don’t have the jitters any more. I’m more excited and ready to get started more than anything,” he said. “ … Hope we come out and shock some people. I know we’re the underdog. I’ve got confidence in our guys.”
