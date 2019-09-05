LEIGHTON — The state of Alabama is displayed six times in blue at the top of on one wall inside the Colbert County High fieldhouse. In the middle of each image is a year in which the CCHS football team won a state championship.
Just below that, there are six more state outlines, in red, featuring the football team’s years finishing as state runner-up.
At Colbert County High School, there is never a shortage of pride in the past. But it’s also important to have pride in the present.
The Indians are 2-0 as they open Class 2A, Region 7 play Friday against Tanner. They are coming off a 48-0 win over Cherokee, and since the middle of last year have held five of their eight opponents to single digits.
According to current defensive leaders, the middle of last year was around the time the team decided on a new moniker for itself on defense.
Head coach Brett Mask said linebackers coach Courtney Harden was part of a group that called itself the ‘Mob Squad’ when he was at CCHS, so Harden told the boys that nickname was accounted for and off limits.
Several players interviewed Tuesday aren’t exactly sure who came up with the new nickname, but it is back this year and part of the current team’s identity
“We call it the Boom Squad,” senior linebacker Tabarious Horton said. “We just take a lot of pride in that.”
--
Your heart on your sleeve
Mask said Brody Risner’s grandmother made a sleeve — like a basketball player’s shooter sleeve — with ‘Boom Squad’ written on it, and the kids liked it.
“I turned around and ordered 20 of them,” Mask said. “We’re going to make it a big deal.”
The sleeves start above the elbow and go down to the wrist. They are black and ‘Boom Squad’ is written in yellow and in capital letters. The font slightly resembles the “BOOM!” “POW!” “WHAM!” you might find in a comic book.
“We like to make big hits,” senior linebacker J’Daryus Nance said.
Horton said whenever the defense gets ready to take the field, they break up the huddle by shouting ‘Boom Squad!’
“That really means something to us,” Horton said.
Though the ‘Boom Squad’ moniker is fairly new, the current team’s development is rooted in the past.
As a sophomore who had just transferred from Muscle Shoals back to Colbert County for the 2017 season, Horton learned from standout linebackers Chance Bates and Chase Aday.
“Chase was very smart, and he knew the defense better than anybody, I think,” Horton said. “He would always just tell me to just pick my head up and it will be all right. He would just correct me whenever I did wrong, and he would make sure I understand what I’m supposed to do. I learned a lot from Chase.”
Horton said Bates, who now plays for Kennesaw State, came to practice sometimes even after graduation and let Horton know he supported him and would help him however he could.
“Chance, he’s a good dude. He has a good heart. He cares about everybody,” Horton said. “He wants everybody to basically be the best they can be.”
--
How 'Boom Squad' was built
Colbert County uses a 3-4 defense. Tanner Liles, Chris Hood and Elijah Kennedy rotate at defensive end with Jacob Holland playing nose guard.
The seniors Horton and J’Daryus Nance are middle linebackers with juniors Jaylen Butler and Jaylen Merritt on the outside.
Themetri ‘Tee’ Carter and Marcus Hampton are cornerbacks, and Jake Bassham and Cannon Berryman start at safety.
Drew Davis is Colbert County’s defensive coordinator. Cole Hardin and Ches Dye work with the defensive line. Harden is in charge of linebackers, Michael Ricks leads the cornerbacks and Eli Fuller works with the safeties.
“Obviously we make adjustments based on who we’re playing and formations, but as far as the base defense goes, that hasn’t changed around here in years,” said the third-year coach Mask, whose father Steve coached Colbert County from 2002 to 2006 and is now at St. Paul’s.
“To me, if you can have that kind of consistency with your coaching staff, especially on that side of the ball, it’s just to your advantage going forward.”
--
More than a name
As the competition improves, Mask believes one key to the defense’s improvement is getting everyone in a deep defensive line rotation to understand the nuances of their job.
“That’s going to be the make or break group as we start playing good teams,” Mask said. “Can our D-line hold our own and do what they’re coached to do? If we can do that, we can be a really dominant defense.”
Liles appreciates how many linemen are around to help, even if he’s still playing every down on offense and defense.
“Personally I think it’s a big difference. Especially up front with everybody playing both ways half the time, it’s good to have that depth on defense,” Liles said.
Mask knows a fun nickname is no substitute for understanding fundamental concepts, and Horton and Nance explained how the linebackers coach Harden has taught them to watch the offensive guards and fullback to understand where a play might be headed.
Mask pointed out Friday night his defensive reserves played much of the second half against Cherokee last week, and though they don’t get to play as much they took their job preserving a shutout seriously.
“We don’t want nobody to score on us, for real,” Nance said.
‘Boom Squad’ sounds appropriate enough for a defense that held teams to 13.6 points per game last year and is coming off a shutout.
But the Indians must prove they can sustain recent success against upcoming opponents Tanner, Tharptown and Hatton. After that it’s a Class 4A Deshler team that scored 33 on them last year.
Region title contenders Addison and Red Bay follow, and then it’s two more playoff regulars (Sheffield and Lauderdale County) before the postseason.
Colbert County reached the second round of the playoffs last year before falling to state champ Fyffe 35-0, and perhaps a better region finish can set the Indians up for a longer postseason.
The ‘Boom Squad’ sleeve is swag, but it comes with responsibility. If the Indians don’t back it up with solid defense every night, ‘Boom Squad’ will be a bust.
“It’s ownership,” Mask said. “We always talk about a player-led team or a coach-led team. Player-led teams go a whole lot further than coach-led teams.
“ … They take a lot of pride in it, and that’s all you can ask for.”
