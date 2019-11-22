TUSCUMBIA — When senior defensive tackle TeOndre Goodloe brings up the standard for the Deshler defense, he’s talking about a combination of fundamental excellence and physical play.
And he wants it to leave an impression with opponents.
“When we step off the bus,” Goodloe said, “you know ‘They ain’t nothin’ to play with.’”
Added senior linebacker Grant Wisdom: “You’ve got to get off the bus and the other team’s got to think ‘Man, we’ve already lost.’”
Deshler (9-3) visits Anniston (8-4) tonight in a Class 4A state quarterfinal, and an Anniston team with plenty of its own athletes won’t concede anything before the game starts.
But Wisdom and Goodloe — the defense’s most experienced members — have spent this fall helping a defense that lost eight starters re-establish the fundamental skills and physical toughness that can help carry Deshler further into the playoffs.
Three starters on defense did not even play football at Deshler last year. Tegan Graves shifted over from playing offense. And the group as a whole needed time to master the basic concepts.
“We’ve gotten better each week, and we’ve been able to add some more things defensively, schematically, things that I’m used to doing from my days in college and being with coach (Deion) Belue,” defensive coordinator Harold Wisdom (Grant’s father) said. “Not just being vanilla. We had to be really vanilla until these kids gained their confidence.”
Wisdom was defensive coordinator last year for the Class 4A runner-up Deshler team, and he stayed on staff after Randall Martin replaced Bo Culver as head coach.
Martin’s best Rogers teams were known for good defense, and Martin previously worked with Deshler’s secondary as part of John Mothershed’s staff.
“For the most part, outside of giving suggestions and watching film with us and giving his input, he pretty much lets me do what I do,” Wisdom said. “But I greatly respect and take his opinions because they’re all good.”
Wisdom said with Martin being hired in April and the team losing such a large senior class, things looked “a little bleak” during some offseason workouts. But Wisdom is glad the coaching staff did not use the team’s youth as an excuse.
“The standard in this community and the standard in this school system is they don’t really care (about excuses), and it needs to be that way because football’s important,” said Wisdom, who played at Deshler. “ … Sports are important in general. And our kids understood that that pressure of producing wasn’t too big.”
Wisdom said practicing as much as possible at “game speed” has helped players embrace the physical play required to be successful on defense. For some of the Tigers, physical play comes naturally. For others, not as much.
“I had to learn it. I used to not be physical. I used to not hit,” senior cornerback Marq Malone said.
As for what changed?
“I just got tired of getting hit and started hitting,” Malone said.
Now, Malone is a key member of a Deshler secondary that has helped the Tigers hold playoff opponents Danville and Oneonta to a combined 17 points.
“At the beginning of the year it was a rough time. We weren’t really communicating on the field, talking on the field, taking practice serious,” Malone said of the secondary. “And as the time went on through practice and the course of the games and stuff, we just bonded together, started listening to coach Belue. Coach Belue helped us a lot, putting us in the place we need to be and keeping our head on right.”
The linebacker Graves had an interception in last week’s game. JaQuon Johnson and Omar Richardson are two other newcomers making an impact on defense. Deshler allows 16.5 points per game this year, and against 4A competition that figure drops to 10 points per game.
Linebacker Grant Wisdom said his teammates are quicker now about recognizing an offense’s formation.
“I’m the one that sets us up and stuff,” Grant Wisdom said. “But sometimes I don’t even gotta set us up. We watched enough film personally and with the team, I might be late to the call but they’re already in it.”
Combined with an offense averaging 31 points per game this season, Deshler has a lot more to feel good about now than it did in the summer.
So even if the Anniston Bulldogs don’t watch Deshler come off the bus and believe they’ve already lost, more than ever the Deshler Tigers can step off the bus believing they’re ready to win.
